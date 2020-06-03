8 Online Florists To Brighten Your Month

Alejandra Arevalo | June 3, 2020 | Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Home & Real Estate

The greenhouse-to-your-door service provides a wide array of plants to give life to your interiors, including bamboo plants ($195) and succulents ($65). Bloomscape provides clients with personalized answers about plant care questions through a team led by “Plant Mom,” a horticulture specialist who has 26 years of experience working in greenhouses. Plant care advice and exclusive arrangement inspiration are available on the 101,000-followers Instagram account.

The LA-based flower boutique works with eco-friendly farms to get fresh blooms, from lilies in the Charisma arrangement (from $64) to tropical pink ginger flowers in the Tropical Love bouquet (from $44). The Bouqs team offers nationwide delivery of single purchase and monthly subscription bouquets. Beyond aesthetic flowers, its Instagram account features DIY videos on how to make your own floral arrangements.

The coast-to-coast bouquet company utilizes ethically grown flowers, many from American farm flowers, to create colorful, handcrafted arrangements. The Big Love Burlap Wrapped Bouquet ($99) features 35 stems,foliage and a signature handtied wrap made of reused coffee bags from local roasters. Farmgirl’s Instagram is decorated with daily colorful arrangements, available in burlap wrap and pastel tone vases.

The 16-year-old flower arrangement boutique creates whimsical bouquets in non-traditional rustic vessels. The Farm to Table + chocolate bars bundle ($150) features a mix of lavender blossoms and herbs accompanied by handcrafted sugared, lavender dark chocolate and smoked sea salt milk chocolate.

The luxury bouquet service matches every client with elite florists in his or her area to receive hand-delivered fresh arrangements. H.Bloom has flowers to commemorate every occasion, from the Rosé arrangement ($140) for Mothers’ Day to the Lovely Lace ($65) for birthdays. Showcasing bouquets made for Dolce & Gabbana and Burberry, its Instagram is a daily source of colorful blossoms.

The potted plants delivery service simplifies the process of choosing and taking care of a plant with simple care instructions and guidance from the house team of experts. With both live and faux plants, customers can choose the options that suits their needs better, including pet-friendly options such as The Petite Orchid ($75) in sunset, white and purple colors.

The NYC-based flower company provides all flower-related services, from personalized bouquets to installations and workshops. Its coast-to-coast delivery dispatches fresh-cut arrangements only in the NYC area and colorful dried bouquets nationwide. The Bloom Basket ($75) is a gift bundle that includes a dried bouquet and a yarrow and grapefruit candle placed in a yellow raffia basket.

The online gifting company provides next-day delivery nationwide and same-day dispatch in NYC and D.C. Urban Stems offers limited-edition arrangements designed by Vogue’s top editors and inspired by top runway trends (from $150). The Instagram account with more than 100,000 followers is the perfect destination for gift ideas and floral inspiration.