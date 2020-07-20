The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach Undergoes A $90 Million Remodel

When you think of the perfect vacation on South Beach, you think of The Ritz. Countless celebrities have stayed there. Supermodels have splashed around in the ocean before lounging by the pool for hours. It was utter paradise. But a few years ago, The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach shuttered its doors to start an extensive $90 million remodel. The result is a bright, fresh and open design that remains true to the original designs by famed Miami architect Morris Lapidus. “The Ritz-Carlton returns with a distinctive transformation that melds modern touches with the building’s beloved art deco design,” says Sase Gjorsovski, general manager of the hotel. “It was well worth the wait.” Interior designer Meg Sharpe oversaw the lobby, the Lapidus Bar and restaurant, pool, club and spa areas of the hotel. “The design of the public spaces was inspired by the history of the building itself,” she explains. “By upholding the integrity of the storied past of the property, we have revealed the architectural base created by the giants of the art deco and MiMo styles renowned in Miami. The gentle nod to the past is imbued with modern purpose.” As for the guest rooms, HBA’s Cristian Rubio took the lead, extensively researching the city and pulling inspiration from the many facets of Miami that make it so special. “Culture has been infused into each and every guest room and meeting space, resulting in an authentic Miami experience,” says Rubio. “Miami’s unique culture has been translated into the hotel with both depth of design and whimsical details that allow guests a feeling of being in the city without having to leave their rooms.” Rooms from $399 per night, ritzcarlton.com