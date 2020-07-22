6 Wellness Escapes to Revive the Mind and the Body

Antonia DePace | July 22, 2020 | Lifestyle

These days we're all seeking the best ways to be healthy and happy. Here are the top spots to book in the year ahead to focus on being your best self.

ESCAPE TO SHAPE

Founders Erica Gragg and Francesco Anchisi help you tick this Central European country off your travel bucket list. Escape to Slovenia (June) for a multisport adventure featuring biking wine tours, private boat rides on the Ljubljanica river, traditional Slovenian spa experiences, rafting in White Carniola, yoga and meditation. From $6,000, escapetoshape.com

SHA WELLNESS CLINIC

Design your own four-to 21-day retreat in Alicante, Spain, and focus on rebalancing and detoxing. Think new treatments like bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, during which experts calculate biological age with chronological age; relaxing SHA detox massages; and access to Roman and Turkish baths, healthy cooking classes and more. Packages from $1,900, shawellnessclinic.com WE CARE SPA Book an eight-day package in the Executive Plus Suite for two digestive release massages and six colonics at this Desert Hot Springs, Calif., spa. Upon arrival, get into full relaxation mode with the We Care Spa Body Splash—a favorite among guests—in one of the outdoor tropical gazebos. Expect warm water splashes in scents of Thai lemongrass, finished with a vanilla wash and lotion to unclog pores and hydrate skin. From $7,999, wecarespa.com BODYHOLIDAY Pack your dancing shoes for Jive June. Guests will have access to over 40 dance classes led by noteworthy names such as British Latin and ballroom dancer Robin Windsor at the St. Lucia resort. Between learning steps to the Caribbean merengue, Argentine tango, Cuban cha-cha and American jive, head to the ayurvedic temple for a four-hand synchronized abhyanga massage. From $951, thebodyholiday.com MIRAVAL BERKSHIRES If you’re a fan of the resort’s Austin location, you’ll be in heaven at its newest spot in Lenox, Mass., designed by New York City firm Clodagh. The resort spans 380 acres and features many of the brand’s signature treatments, including Shamana-Karma body rituals and Naga Thai massage. And, yes, the equine program exists as well. Packages from $599, miravalberkshires.com CAL-A-VIE





Travel to the south of France without your passport thanks to San Diego’s hidden gem. Comprising 500 sun-drenched acres dotted with citrus groves,vineyards and lavender fields, the health spa is coveted among A-listers like Natalie Portman, Tom Ford and Julia Roberts for packages like the California seven-night plan—complete with six massages, fitness evaluations and semiprivate Pilates sessions. From $9,550, cal-a-vie.com