Ford Shows Off Its 2021 Bronco Model

Nate Chapnik | August 6, 2020 | Lifestyle

In an era of social distancing, when everyone is craving an escape to the great socially distanced outdoors, Ford's new 2021 Ford Bronco couldn’t have come at a better time. First launched back in 1965, the Bronco is an American icon so Ford knew that after a 25-year hiatus, the return of the Bronco would have to be a homerun. And judging from the looks of the 2021 Broncos, Ford has hit this one out of the park!





The new Bronco family encompasses the Bronco two-door, four-door, and the Bronco Sport, the smaller and lower priced four-door SUV. No matter which Bronco you choose, they all cater to outdoor enthusiasts and adventure junkies with a variety of innovative features that make getting to remote corners of the world possible. In fact, the options are seemingly endless with more than 200 factory-backed accessories, from an available roof mounted tent to a slide-out cargo tray or an electric winch to pull you out of an off-road jam.



The new Bronco First Edition models come with Ford's 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine that produces 310 horsepower and 400 lb.-ft. of torque. The First Edition Bronco comes with standard 29-inch super knobby all-terrain off-road tires. Both the Bronco two- and four-door models are built for open-air driving experiences with removeable roofing panels. And for the most extreme form of open-air driving just take the doors off thanks to Bronco’s class-exclusive frameless doors that can even be stored onboard the four-door model.





Look for the new Bronco to start at $29,995, while the First Edition models start at $59,305 for the two-door and $63,500 for the four-door.