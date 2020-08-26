Explore Guy Bourdin's Iconic Work in Fashion Eye Miami

By Patricia Tortolani | August 26, 2020 | Lifestyle

How a French Surrealist photographer helped define the vibe, the colors and the rhythm of the city

The Louis Vuitton Fashion Eye series is a collection of photography books dedicated to fashion photographers in travel destinations. There is Slim Aarons’ depiction of the idyllic French Riviera and the unvarnished beauty of Berlin as captured by Peter Lindbergh; Adolphe de Meyer’s imperious Japan and a love letter to New York by Saul Leiter. Each volume is beautifully produced with hard canvas covers in supersaturated hues. Which brings me to Fashion Eye Miami by Guy Bourdin (louisvuitton.‌com) in all its swimming pool-blue glory. Miami is closely associated with Guy Bourdin, whose pictures of life in America, whether trashy or ultraluxe, are adventurous, ironic and atmospheric. From fashion editorials for French Vogue to advertising campaigns for Charles Jourdan, Bourdin’s legacy encompasses many now-familiar aesthetic conventions. “Guy Bourdin’s exploration of color and composition was truly unique, and I feel that is what Miami has in common with Guy Bourdin,” says Massimo Casagrande, director of education at Istituto Marangoni Miami in the Design District. “The book is an encounter of two legends, and the outcome is an iconic series of visuals that exude sexiness and style.”

The Magic City as seen through the lens of French photographer Guy Bourdin