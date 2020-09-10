Find Your Urban Oasis at Caoba

As part of the visionary Miami Worldcenter development, Caoba has an unmistakable charm, a richness of character and an organic rhythm that can’t be ignored. Managed by the award-winning Bozzuto Management Company, Caoba draws its name from the Spanish word for mahogany and offers residents a warm, inviting urban oasis. With extraordinary proximity to local shopping, dining and transit options and featuring unparalleled apartment homes and amenities, the community redefines urban living.

Located between Miami’s Central Business, Brickell and Arts & Entertainment districts, the Miami Worldcenter area is emerging as its own neighborhood, revitalizing six blocks of downtown Miami. As part of the visionary Miami Worldcenter development, Caoba places you at the doorstep of the city's flourishing art scene, up-and- coming restaurants and world-renowned cultural institutions. Situated on the tree-lined and car-free 7th Street Promenade, life at Caoba is grounded in a conveniently walkable approach and sense of community.

Inside and out, Caoba blends rich, alluring hues with the natural textures and elements of the Miami area. The apartment homes take their warm, welcoming cues from the design-focused neighborhood, featuring chef- worthy kitchens, meticulously selected finishes and thoughtful layouts. These details offer an unparalleled living experience accentuated by touches of white quartz and mosaic tile, floor-to-ceiling windows and a uniquely sleek sophistication.

In addition to sophisticated residences, Caoba offers residents an outstanding collection of amenities and Bozzuto’s complimentary services, including a concierge. Enjoy swimming and lounging in the sun on the 10th floor amenity deck, a lush platform with an expansive swimming pool and well-manicured lawns. A BBQ pavilion with open-air grilling complements the game lawn, providing an excellent space to relax and entertain. Work out year-round in the rooftop fitness center, which offers an assortment of equipment such as treadmills, ellipticals and free weights. Caoba also features a spacious clubroom with a fully equipped kitchen, billiards, foosball and a media area. Your pet will also feel taken care of at the community, with an on- site dog run and pet washing station to enjoy.

With meaningful design touches, enticing amenities and a convenient location, Caoba is not only a symbol of Miami’s revitalized strength as a center of vitality and culture, but also the perfect place to call home.

Learn more at LiveCaoba.com.