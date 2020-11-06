The Exciting Way Porsche Is Keepings Drivers Behind The Wheel During COVID-19

With its 12-city Stay Driven tour, Porsche keeps auto enthusiasts dreaming of the open road.

Porsche’s powerful electric Taycan Turbo S was one of the models thrilling drivers on the Stay Driven tour.

What does a luxury car brand do in the middle of a pandemic to keep drivers engaged and inspired? If you’re Porsche, you bring the inspiration to them. With the motto “Stay Driven,” the iconic carmaker (celebrating its 70th anniversary in the U.S.) launched the 12-city Porsche Driving Tour in July, crisscrossing the nation to offer intimate test drives of the brand’s most popular models— all in a socially distanced manner, of course.