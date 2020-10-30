6 Ways to Have a Safe and Spooky Miami Halloween

Sam Tracy | October 30, 2020 | Culture Lifestyle

In 2020, there are plenty of things scarier than ghosts and goblins. During a global pandemic, the idea of anti-maskers and overcrowded, tight spaces might be terrifying enough to make you want to stay at home this year (perhaps binge-watch Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor?). Although large gatherings and parades have been postponed, there are still plenty of ways you can celebrate the spooky season out of the house, out of your pajamas and in your best costume.

During this horror movie of a year, traditional Halloween events have been modified to adhere to safety guidelines for those who want to celebrate in the most responsible way (yes, you can still socially distance and mask up while celebrating the holiday). We’ve rounded up a list of some of Miami’s best Halloween activities and events so you can celebrate the autumnal holiday safely.

Haunt Drive

La Bruja is on the loose after 200 years of captivity and she is hungry for new souls. Avoid being captured by the witch and her demonic minions as you drive through this haunt in Tree Tops Park. Six different options for the devilish drive-thru are offered which range from the kid-friendly "Drive and Treat" to the hair-raising "Extreme to the Max". There's a wash station at the exit to clean off your car. For those who wish to venture on foot, try the "Haunted Woods Walk + Story Driven Challenge add-on where you'll be able to walk through the park (with a mask, of course) with the challenge of defeating the Bruja.

October 8-10, 16-18, 22-November 1, 6-10 P.M. Tree Tops Park, 3900 SW 100th Ave., Davie; $14 to $19 per car; optional add-ons are $10 to $45 per person. hauntdrive.com

Not So Spooky Drive-Thru Adventure & Pumpkin Patch

Looking for fewer jump scares but an equal amount of seasonal fun? Fear not! We've got you covered. Visit the Not So Spooky Drive-Thru, where candy is the name of the game. Trick-or-treaters will have pre-packaged candy delivered through tubes for a contactless delivery. Continue on to drive through Halloween-themed scenes and spot the costumed characters wandering the area. Finally, you'll arrive to the roadside pumpkin patch, where pumpkins will be delivered to your car via wheelbarrow. If you're looking to stretch your legs and venture out of your vehicle, you can visit the Harvest Market for all things pumpkin-spice-flavored, or take an Instagram photo or two at one of the many photo opp stations.

Saturday and Sunday, October 3-31, 12-7 P.M. Tamiami Park, 11201 SW 24th St., Miami; $29 to $45 per car; notsospooky.com

The Horrorland

You'll feel like a character in a horror movie as you experience each frightful scene of Horrorland. Visitors will turn off their cars as they pull up to each setting. Then, it's showtime! Zombies, ghosts, and other creepy characters will venture out of the shadows and up to your car to scare the living hell out of you for a scarily good time. And don't worry, all monsters will be masked. The drive-thru's various themes include creepy Christmas, zombie, carnival and cemetery.

Thursday through Sunday, October 1-31, 7-11 P.M. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar; $38.99 to $68.99 per car; thehorrorland.com

City of South Miami's Drive-Thru Scare Street and Treat

South Miami's yearly street and treat has a new socially-distanced twist this year: it's drive-thru! This year, you can trick-or-treat without leaving your vehicle and greet the (not so frightening) costumed characters as they deliver free treat bags to your car window. Don't forget to register in advance for this free event. For a free ticket (one ticket per household and family), provide proof of residency and vehicle plate number. Tickets are available while supplies last at the Gibson-Bethel Community Center (5800 SW 66 Street), Monday through Friday from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M., or by email at parks@southmiamifl.gov.

Friday, October 30, 6:30-8:30 P.M. Murray Park, 5800 SW 66th St. South Miami; FREE with registration; southmiamifl.gov

Shooter's Waterfront Costume Celebration

You can't celebrate Halloween without a costume and Shooter's Waterfront knows it. The dockside restaurant will be handing out candy to all diners dressed in costume. Additionally, Shooter's will be offering a special Halloween menu of themed drinks upon request. Make sure to try their "Wicked", a concoction of vodka, Apple Pucker, simple syrup, and lime.

October 31, 4-10 P.M. Shooters Waterfront at 3033 NE 32nd Ave, Fort Lauderdale; shooterswaterfront.com

Happy Hauntings Drive-Thru at Miami Seaquarium

The Miami Seaquarium may still be closed until November 6, but the family-favorite institution is still celebrating the spooky season. Keep the Halloween spirit alive this year by driving through the Seaquarium's Happy Hauntings event. Visitors can safely trick-or-treat from their car windows as free treat bags will be delivered on a first-come, first-serve basis. No walk-ups will be allowed but costumes are very encouraged.

October 31, 2-4 P.M. 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami; Free. miamiseaquarium.com