Behind the Scenes of Kygo, Madelyn Cline & Chase Stokes' "Hot Stuff" Video

Real-life couple Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes on the set of Kygo’s new video “Hot Stuff”

As far as quarantine ideas go, Myles Shear (@managermyles) had a pretty genius one. His client Kygo, the EDM superstar with a penchant for reimagining American classics, just completed a remix of the Donna Summer hit “Hot Stuff.”

“I felt it was the song of the summer and I thought Outer Banks was the show of the summer, so it felt like a perfect collaboration,” says Shear. He reached out to the show’s stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes about doing a music video together. On a steamy summer day— just after going public about their romantic relationship off-screen—the lovebirds helped Kygo and his team’s vision come to life.

Working directly with the creator and director of Outer Banks Jonas Pate, Cline and Stokes hustled and bumped up a sexy sweat at The Fat Pelican in Carolina Beach, N.C.

For her part, Cline was ecstatic. “Oh my God, I was bugging,” she says. “Growing up, Kygo was one of the very first EDM artists that I experienced. I remember listening to him for the first time thinking it was the coolest sound ever. It was just a fun experience.”

The making of Kygo’s “Hot Stuff” music video in Carolina Beach, N.C.

“HOT STUFF” BY THE NUMBERS

1979 Year Donna Summer released the original “Hot Stuff”

20 or so years later, EDM superstar Kygo was born

88 Average summer temperature in Carolina Beach, where the “Hot Stuff” video was filmed

1986 Year The Fat Pelican opened on the island of Carolina Beach, N.C. Producers used lighting and props to give it a ’70s vibe.

1 Ranking of The Fat Pelican among dive bars in the nation

3 Weeks after its debut, Outer Banks was the most popular item on Netflix

2,756,686 Number of likes— and counting—on the Instagram post where Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes (@hichasestokes) and Madelyn Cline (@madelyncline) went official with their IRL relationship