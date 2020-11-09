Tapout Fitness Miami Revolutionizes the HIIT Workout at New Downtown Miami Location

Tapout Fitness Miami | November 9, 2020 | Lifestyle Style & Beauty Sponsored Post

Downtown Miami is making old school new again with this month’s opening of Tapout Fitness Miami, offering branded boxing, kickboxing, and HIIT classes that are complemented by some of today's hottest group fitness classes.

The state-of-the-art, 2,000-square-foot Black and Blue training facility is home to a team of certified trainers who guide guests through their workout to reach peak results and work out at their max potential. The Instagrammable space welcomes experienced boxers, workout pros, and novices alike to challenge themselves to a 50-minute HIIT workout, ranging from Sweat, Fusion, and Strike.

Tapout Fitness Miami honors the martial arts philosophy of discipline, along with the energy of cardio, resistance, and HIIT. This fusion fully integrates the mind and body, delivering a transformative fitness experience led by some of the most well-known trainers in the city, including Dr. Ozgur Alan, studio manager and doctor in exercise physiology, and Alvin Davie, head trainer and professional boxer.

In addition to Tapout Fitness Miami's heavy bags, weights, and assault bikes, Tapout Fitness Miami is one of the only places in Miami to find The Focusmater, the ultimate striking equipment for boxing. The Focusmaster combines the resistance training of a heavy bag with the accuracy, speed, and combination training of focus mitts. Tapout Fitness Miami also offers a variety of martial arts-inspired classes, incorporating a belt ranking program for children.

With the community in mind, Tapout Fitness Miami welcomes everyone of all ages to their classes, allowing families to bond in their fitness journeys, and grow together in a fun, safe environment! Members can also jump in the ring for one-on-one personal training with any of Tapout Fitness Miami's trainers to work on your punches with specialized mitt training sessions.

Memberships are tailored to your fitness goals and start at $135. Packages range from Black, Blue, and Green, where guests can choose to go in monthly unlimited, twice per week, or once per week, respectively. One year commitments, and month-to-month options are available. In addition, Tapout Fitness Miami features a selection of class passes, starting at $29 for non-members.

This winter, Tapout Fitness Miami will debut Ringside Organics, offering a variety of fresh pressed juices, smoothies, and more.

Are you ready to punch, lift, and ride all in just 50 minutes? Tapout Fitness Miami is now open in Downtown Miami at 1334 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33132. For more information on the facility and memberships, please visit our website and follow @tapoutfitnessmiami.