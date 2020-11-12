17x Book Author & The Queen of Wellness Jennifer Nicole Lee Kicks Off Her Career in Luxury Miami Real Estate at Paramount Miami Worldcenter

Jennifer Nicole Lee | November 12, 2020 | People Lifestyle Parties Sponsored Post

Since 2003 Jennifer Nicole Lee has been motivating the masses with her workouts, coaching and books. Now 17 years later, she continues to inspire others to be their best with her new and improved online coaching program entitled JNL VIP. With VIP clients around the world, her journey of wellness continues.

She recently opened up a new division to her JNL Worldwide, Inc business umbrella with the vertical of Luxury Real Estate by getting licensed as a real estate agent. "I always loved luxury properties, art, design, décor and anything that evokes living a luxury lifestyle of balance, comfort and inspiration."

Here she is with her top business colleagues and associates in the wellness, beauty and real estate industry at her “Reclaim & Unleash Your VIP Power Vol 2” book launch celebration party at one of the penthouses at Paramount Miami Worldcenter.

Irit Daiksel and Jennifer Nicole Lee.

Annette Prats, Danny Jelaca and Jennifer Nicole Lee.





More VIP’s at Jennifer Nicole Lee's Paramount event.

Irit Daiksel, Sandra Fiorenza, Jennifer Nicole Lee and Yaya Balarin.

Please enjoy an excerpt from her latest literary work.

Major VIP Tip to Success-Flip It: When these negative memories start to make their way into your brain, first acknowledge them for a moment as if you are stepping outside yourself and observing your own thought process. With your awareness focused on those particular adverse and damaging thoughts, visualize that you are now releasing them – that they no longer fit in your brain, they no longer serve you well for this new VIP time of your life. Then replace them with something more empowering and positive right away. I call this “flipping it”. You catch it and then you flip it. In addition, prayer and meditation are ways to help strengthen your inner strength and resolve, giving you clarity in times of chaos. Don't forget to also schedule in some quiet time. A little planned alone time can help you identify any head garbage cluttering your mind and heart. Try deep breathing, meditation, journaling or spending time in nature to tap into your spirit.

For more info, please visit JenniferNicoleLee.com.