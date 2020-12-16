Out Of Office: A Dreamy, Private Paradise Awaits At Cayo Espanto, Belize

Ela Sathern | December 16, 2020 | Lifestyle

Take your COVID social bubble on an unforgettable retreat to a private island engulfed in the Caribbean waters at Cayo Espanto, Belize.

With six private oceanfront villas—each featuring private pools and piers—and one overwater bungalow to choose from, you can plan a secluded escape for two to up to a group of 18 with a full-island rental at Cayo Espanto, located 3 miles off the coast of San Pedro, Belize. The island caters to each guest’s needs, starting with a concierge greeting you with a private 15-minute boat ride from San Pedro directly to your villa. Meals are curated by your personal chef, with favorites served either in your home, on your dock or at your beach area. Thanks to the resort’s yacht and helicopter launch pad, custom excursions including scuba diving, fishing, mainland adventure tours and luxury yacht tours are enjoyed with ease. Or simply relax beachfront and rejuvenate with spa treatments on your private oasis, including massages, facials and spa therapies.

Enjoy serenity in your own private villa surrounded by natural beauty on the island of Cayo Espanto in Belize.

“We are thrilled to once again welcome travelers to our intimate island paradise,” says general manager David Benzaquen. “Our health and safety protocols allow us to offer the same grandeur experience our resort has earned the reputation of providing while simultaneously ensuring the safest option in paradise for every guest.” One-bedroom villas from $1,695 per night, two-bedroom villas from $2,495 per night, full-island rental from $14,995 per night,

On the House

Get inspired for a trip to paradise with a taste of one of Cayo Espanto’s signature cocktails. Simply mix all the ingredients in a blender until smooth and frozen, and cheers!

Espanto Wave

1 oz. Captain Morgan rum

½ oz. blue curacao liqueur

1∕3 oz. amaretto

½ oz. triple sec

1 oz. pineapple juice

1 oz. lime juice

1 Tbsp. sugar

Ice cubes