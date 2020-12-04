By Lauren Gruber | December 4, 2020 | Lifestyle

Maserati returns to its racing roots with the MC20, a shockingly lightweight sports car and the first of its kind to feature butterfly doors. Crafted only in Modena, Italy, this racetrack-inspired beauty is ready to take on the open roads.

FACTS

Race car-inspired design as stunning as it is functional

The only Maserati thus far created with butterfly doors for maximum comfort and ease

Minimalist interior keeps driver’s focus on the road ahead

The first Maserati to feature the Italian-made Sonus faber high-premium audio system

Four bespoke driving modes—GT, Sport, Corsa and VVet—built in to fit your lifestyle

A lightweight carbon fiber body allows for powerful acceleration.

A prominent front splitter and rear diffuser cut through the air for a smooth driving experience.

STATS

0-62 mph in under

2.9 seconds

Top speed of 202 mph

V6 90° engine

Weight < 3,306 lbs.

Available for preorder at The Collection