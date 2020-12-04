Maserati returns to its racing roots with the MC20, a shockingly lightweight sports car and the first of its kind to feature butterfly doors. Crafted only in Modena, Italy, this racetrack-inspired beauty is ready to take on the open roads.
FACTS
Race car-inspired design as stunning as it is functional
The only Maserati thus far created with butterfly doors for maximum comfort and ease
Minimalist interior keeps driver’s focus on the road ahead
The first Maserati to feature the Italian-made Sonus faber high-premium audio system
Four bespoke driving modes—GT, Sport, Corsa and VVet—built in to fit your lifestyle
A lightweight carbon fiber body allows for powerful acceleration.
A prominent front splitter and rear diffuser cut through the air for a smooth driving experience.
STATS
