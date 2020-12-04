At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Maserati Returns to its Racing Roots with the MC20

    

By Lauren Gruber | December 4, 2020 | Lifestyle

Maserati returns to its racing roots with the MC20, a shockingly lightweight sports car and the first of its kind to feature butterfly doors. Crafted only in Modena, Italy, this racetrack-inspired beauty is ready to take on the open roads.

FACTS

Race car-inspired design as stunning as it is functional

The only Maserati thus far created with butterfly doors for maximum comfort and ease

Minimalist interior keeps driver’s focus on the road ahead

The first Maserati to feature the Italian-made Sonus faber high-premium audio system

Four bespoke driving modes—GT, Sport, Corsa and VVet—built in to fit your lifestyle

A lightweight carbon fiber body allows for powerful acceleration.

A prominent front splitter and rear diffuser cut through the air for a smooth driving experience.

STATS

  • 0-62 mph in under
    2.9 seconds
  • Top speed of 202 mph
  • V6 90° engine
  • Weight < 3,306 lbs.

Available for preorder at The Collection

Photography by: photo courtesy of brand

