The 5 Best Holiday Lights Displays in Miami

Sam Tracy | December 10, 2020 | Culture

Oye! 'Tis the season for coquitos, wreaths and twinkling lights!

There’s no better way to get in the festive spirit than visiting one of Miami’s great holiday displays. It's been a weird year, to say the least, but the Christmas tree baubles and wintery decor truly make spirits bright.

Not sure where to look? We've got you covered. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah or just like to get festive in December, these are the best and safest places to look at holiday lights throughout Miami.

Holiday Evening Stroll at Deering Estate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deering Estate (@deeringestate)

16701 SW 72nd Ave. / Website

Illuminated in twinkling lights and wreaths galore, the waterfront mansion opens its doors to the public for a holiday spectacular. Step back in time through the estate’s rustic interiors and vintage decorations for a celebration of Christmas past. Deering Estate transforms into a winter wonderland, drawing inspiration from holiday gatherings of pioneer days. Accents of blue pay homage to original owner, Charles Deering, and his lifelong love for the sea. Visitors can enjoy the displays through Jan. 8 along with additional special events at the estate, including storytime with Santa (Dec. 12) and a holiday bay cruise (Dec. 13).

The Enchanted Place of North Miami

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Lehr (@mtlstudios)

1800 NE 137th Ter, North Miami / Website

The community in this suburban cul-de-sac puts on an annual holiday light show that rivals a department store’s - and has been doing so since 1988! One of city’s best kept secrets, neighbors collaborate to cover homes and tree canopies in brilliant electric rainbows. Expect to see multicolored icicle lights, decorated Christmas trees and illuminated menorahs throughout this drive-thru spectacle of holiday cheer!

Gulfstream Park’s Symphony of Lights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Village at Gulfstream Park (@gulfstreamvillage)

901 S N Federal Hwy. / Website

No light show is like the next at this nightly display of holiday magic. Lights are synchronized in their sparkle at the top of the hour from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., now through Dec. 31. Watch the colors dance and twinkle to the festive sounds of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and other popular artists. Take advantage of the fantastic photo opp and send some seasons greetings. The awe-inspiring 15-minute display culminates in the lighting of Gulfstream Park’s towering 50-foot Christmas tree. It's a sight!

Pinecrest Gardens’ Nights of Lights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinecrest Gardens (@pinecrest_gardens)

11000 SW 57th Ave. / Website

Palm trees draped in strings of sparkling lights transform into towering pines at this botanical garden. Step inside a snowglobe-like scene at this outdoor display. A new section of lights has been added in addition to a fun holiday-themed maze. The gardens truly come alive with the glittering holiday installations, running now through Jan. 3.

Bright Lights Miami

View this post on Instagram A post shared by brightlightsmiami (@brightlightsmiami_ofc)

4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Key Biscayne / Website

Immerse yourself in a laser beam light show at Bright Lights Miami’s exhibition. Offered through Jan. 10, visitors can travel the 40-minute journey through an audio-visual extravaganza. This artistic exposition is different from any other holiday display you’ve experienced, and you never even have to leave your car. The drive-thru spectacle of lights runs Friday through Sunday, from 6 to 8 p.m. and 9 to 11 p.m.