5 Ways to Have a Safe and Festive Christmas in Miami

Lara Dreux | December 14, 2020 | Culture

Though this year has been a little diffrent, to say the least, the Christmas spirit prevails.

Miami's festivities are particularly special, with Christmas lights hanging on palm trees and surfing santas. Despite this year's safety limitations, we've compiled an updated list of the best activities to get you in the holiday spirit with freinds and family.

Santa's Enchanted Forest is closed this year, but you can still catch the ballet or drive through a forest of holiday lights. Celebrate the season safely and keep all the fun with one or more of our Miami Christmas favorites.

Miami City Ballet: The Nutcracker

8395 NW 53rd Str. / Website

This dancing spectacle is a Christmas tradition you just cannot miss. Immerse yourself in Tchaikovsky's magical winter melodies, admire the Sugarplum Fairy's dreamy costume, and feel awestruck by the ballerinas' perfect choreography. You can even get a photo with the dancers! This show will carry you away to a fantastic musical Christmas wonderland you and the kids won't soon forget.

A Victorian Christmas at Stranahan House

335 SE 6th Ave. / Website

Stroll around this historic hotspot and gaze at the wonderous decorations of Christmas past. Located just outside the city in Fort Lauderdale's Stranahan House, you'll travel back in time to the Victorian age upon the sight of porcelain ornaments, vintage wooden pianos and intricate lace and linen tablecloths.

Symphony In Lights Holiday Celebration at Gulfstream Park

901 S Federal Hwy. / Website

Take an enchanting evening promenade around this luscious park's colorful light displays. Perfect for a festive date, these bright lights amount to a veritable symphony. Gulfstream park already stands out the rest of the year with its magnificent pegasus statue and towering palm trees. Can you imagine during christmas?

INSIDER TIP: Look out for fun seasonal events, including Holiday Movie Night and Donuts with Santa.

Santa's Spectacular; a Drive-Thru Musical Extravaganza at Tamiami Park

11201 SW 24th Str. / Website

Join in on your favorite Christamas tunes with professional singers, actors and dancers. Explore Rudolph's stable, the Gingerbread Village and the North Pole— all from the comfort of your car! Here, you can find an artisan holiday market with the neatest gifts for under the tree, delicious snacks and cheeky seasonal cocktails.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Christmas Eve and Other Stories Christmas Livestream

Website

Last but certainly not least, is the wildest, most Miami-like event possible: a Rock & Roll Christmas concert! Stay safely at home and livestream this eclectic and unique show on Friday, Dec. 18th. We could all use a little boost of energy, so saddle up and get your tickets early for an electrifying experience.