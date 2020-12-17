6 Ways to Ring in the New Year in Miami

Sam Tracy | December 17, 2020 | Culture

After a year full of stress, isolation and a pandemic to boot, we can’t wait to let loose and ring in 2021.

Celebrations are planned all over the 305, so shed those 2020 worries and usher in a fresh year of hope, health and happiness. Whether you want to dance through the countdown or feast on a luxury dinner, our curated list covers all the best ways to party and watch the ball drop in Miami.

See also: Kick Back With El Mayor Tequila's Fireside Toaster, The Cadillac Hot Chocolate

NYE Masquerade Ball

Call or text 786-465-7244; DM Instagram @miamiyachtparty / Website

Hidden at a secret location along Biscayne Bay, exclusively-private venue known as “The Cove” will pop bottles with a premium open bar, live DJ and fireworks over the Miami skyline. Tickets range from $200 to $2,950. All guests will have access to the open bar for five hours. Guests must wear a mask while entering the venue and extra masks will be provided at each VIP table.

Mila Rooftop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MILA Restaurant Miami Beach (@milarestaurants)

1636 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach / Website

South Beach’s newest “It” location is open and ready for a celebration! Head here for a “Mediterr-Asian” rooftop dining experience with a fusion cuisine menu featuring standout dishes like torched truffle salmon sushi, miso marinated Chilean seabass and wagyu beef. Dinner comes with a show at this upscale eatery, as fire performer Sam Tobey will capivate throughout the night.

Toscana Divino

900 S Miami Ave. / Website

Dine on fine tuscan fare in the luxurious ambiance of Toscana Divino. For $174, you’ll be serenaded by live jazz music as you dine on their holiday prix fixe menu. Menu items include shrimp gazpacho with caviar, lobster with creme fraiche and black trouper with sea colors sauce among other delectable dishes. For a safely, socially-distanced dining experience, the restaurant offers two separate seating times. Early seating starts at 6 to 7:30 p.m., with a later option from 9 to 10:30 p.m.

See also: 8 Designer Slides To Keep You Chic & Cozy This Holiday Season

Sagamore New Year’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sagamore Hotel South Beach (@sagamorehotel)

1671 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach / Website

Ring in the New Year in a socially-distanced and luxurious outdoor setting. Sagamore South Beach’s New Year’s Eve celebration is steps away from iconic Lincoln Road. Party in style as the ball drops at a venue set with tables packages that start at $600 and become more VIP from there. Hit the dance floor with your showstopping moves thanks to the hired DJ. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the party doesn't stop until 2021.

Sing in the New Year at Sweet Caroline's

1111 Southwest 1st Avenue #107, Miami / Website

It’s your time to shine at Sweet Caroline’s Karaoke bar! Bust a tune and enjoy a free bubbly toast at midnight at this one of a kind celebration. The bar is open from 9 p.m. through midnight, so you can fill up on liquid courage and sing. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the singing begins promptly at 9. For table reservations, call (786) 673-2522.

VIP Bentley Boat Party

4601 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach / Website

A celebration on the sea is how we'd describe the VIP Bentley Boat Party. The cruise will embark at 10 p.m. and sail to downtown Miami for an eye-catching show of color fireworks. Partygoers will enjoy fine cocktails and gourmet appetizers along the route. You’ll be cruising in style in the very comfortable brand new Bentley 24’2021 boat, the creme de la creme of watercrafts. Tickets are limited, so RSVP as soon as possible.