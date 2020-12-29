Modern Luxury | December 29, 2020 | Food & Drink Feature Food & Drink Feature Features

Life's greatest moments deserve top-shelf celebrations, but why should champagne have all the fun?

Tequila isn't just about margaritas and shots, especially when it's Cincoro's Extra Añejo, which at $1,600 per 750mL bottle is about as premium as it gets. Aged for 40 to 44 months in ex-American whiskey barrels, the hand-crafted, ultra-smooth spirit offers notes of oak, caramel, light vanilla and spices. It's made from 100 percent Blue Weber agave sourced from both the Highlands and Lowlands of Jalisco in central Mexico. Bottled at 80 proof, it lives up to Cincoro's promise of a gold standard.

The story behind Cincoro is as intriguing as its flavor. Founded in 2016 by NBA team owners Michael Jordan, Jeanie Buss, Wes Edens, Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck, the "cinco" refers to the five founders, and "oro" translates to "gold," which refers to the pursuit of setting the gold standard for tequila and all spirits. It's also honored by the statuesque, five-sided glass bottle, which was designed by Mark Smith, the world-class creative behind the Jordan Brand at Nike. Topped with a king's crown crystal stopper, this rare and luxurious spirit was distilled with your best memories in mind.

"We set out to create a sipping tequila that is ultra-smooth, naturally rich, complex and delicious; a tequila with exceptional taste," explains Emilia Fazzalari, CEO and founding partner of Cinco Spirits. "Through a true hands-on approach of hard work, determination and collaboration, we have brought to life Cincoro Tequila literally from scratch. Each of our four Cincoro expressions provides a unique tequila experience that after their first sip has many people saying “ I can't believe that is tequila!”.

All that said, Cincoro's Extra Añejo is reserved for life's grandest occasions. Cincoro did the hard part by getting the flavor just right. All you have to do is know when to drink it and what to pair it with. Here are a few humble suggestions for fitting occasions to break out the good stuff.

When You're Feeling Romantic

Say you just popped the question and got a "yes," or maybe you and your significant other have been together for 10 joyful Valentine’s Days. Perhaps it's just the right moment to honor the love and support that got you through a tough moment, or you're looking back on all you've accomplished together. Cincoro's Extra Añejo brings sweetness to a Valentine’s Day toast by the fire or a cuddle under starry skies, and it goes very well with dark chocolate and full-flavored berries. Luxurious desserts bring out the dried fruit and spice notes of this extraordinary spirit. We hear oysters go well with añejo, which brings two aphrodisiacs to the table. Pour it over some crushed ice and see where the night takes you.

A Cause for Celebration

Three cheers for the big winner. Maybe you just got that coveted promotion you've been working toward, signed the big deal or simply landed the job of your dreams. When you're on the vacation of a lifetime, just got the good news or are simply feeling celebratory, this calls for a toast. A fine cigar does well to match the woody, smoky flavors of Cincoro Extra Añejo's barrel-aged boldness. It's fantastic when paired with red meats like pork, lamb or a filet mignon. Much like fine French cooking, this divine beverage is best enjoyed simply, with the right elements to bring out the exquisite composition.

When it's Time to Unwind

Rest is more important than ever in today's fast-paced and frenetic business climate. Without relaxation, there can be no reflection. Without reflection, there can be no growth. Once the conference calls are over, the emails are sent, and the deals are signed, kick up your feet and settle into a comfortable couch with Cincoro's Extra Añejo on the rocks. Such moments are perfect for tasting the full range of what an exclusive sipping tequila has to offer. Allow the nuances of the flavor to unfold and evolve with your mindset. It's practically meditative.

Happy Holidays

While we certainly wouldn't suggest mixing your Cincoro's Extra Añejo with eggnog, we do think it's a fine tequila for the holiday season. Ginger cookies and pecan pies help bring out the caramel and vanilla notes, while holiday feasts are refreshed with a chilled glass of gold. Festive and warm, the oak-barrel taste pairs nicely with roasted nuts and chocolate yule logs. No one wil blame you if you sneak a sugar cookie or two.

Whatever the occasion, Cincoro's Extra Añejo truly elevates the atmopshere. Plan your celebration around Cincoro Extra Anejo, the very finest of spirits, and learn more at cincoro.com.