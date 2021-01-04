Nathlie Provosty's New Exhibit Proves Some Positives from COVID-19

By Lorna Ramage | January 4, 2021 | Lifestyle

When New York Artist Nathlie Provosty had COVID-19, she lost her sense of smell and she had vivid dreams. the result of these experiences is poison dart, now on exhibit at Nina Johnson.

Nathlie Provosty, “Poison Dart (v)” (2020, oil on linen on dibond), 9 inches by 6.5 inches

Taking her experience with the coronavirus as the inspiration, New York artist Nathlie Provosty’s newest exhibit, Poison Dart, pushes art admirers to look at the pandemic in a new way. Exclusively at Nina Johnson gallery through the end of January, Poison Dart highlights some of Provosty’s most inquisitive work as of late, using linens, oil paints and boarding to convey the vivid dreams Provosty had while quarantining. Although these bold paintings had swirled around in her head for years, it never felt like the right time to bring them to reality, that is, until the virus rocked her senses. While this is Provosty’s third solo exhibit at Nina Johnson, Poison Dart seems to contradict her past works, which relied on subtle colorings, hidden images and camouflage. However, her vivid dreams brought on visions of brightly colored and boldly designed pieces, both “forthright in their color and unabashed in lifting sources from the biological world,” she says. The last few months have forced many of us to look inward, but in Provosty’s case, her new insights are now open to be examined at the gallery. While thinking through her quarantine, the talented artist turned a debilitating virus into an opportunity to transform, a lesson we all should be reminded of. “COVID made me acknowledge I could never smell well; now I smell more than I ever have,” she says. Through Jan. 30, 6315 NW Second Ave., Miami

Gallery News

Located in Little Haiti, Nina Johnson has been a pillar of Miami’s contemporary art community since 2007. A wide range of emerging and established artists from around the world have made their mark at the gallery, and more exciting projects are to come. For the start of the new year, expect a solo exhibition of outdoor sculptures by Tom Scicluna, and the first Miami solo exhibit by the L.A.-based Iranian artist Nasim Hantehzadeh. The gallery is currently open Tuesday through Saturday, 11am to 5pm, adhering to CDC guidelines, though making an appointment beforehand is one way to guarantee a spot.

Nathlie Provosty, “Poison Dart (i)” (2020, oil on linen on dibond), 9 inches by 6.5 inches