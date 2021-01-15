The Pegasus World Cup Kicks-Off This Weekend: Here's What You Need To Know

Caroline Perrott | January 15, 2021 | Lifestyle Migration

THE PEGASUS WORLD CUP CHAMPIONSHIP INVITATIONAL SERIES IS BACK FOR ITS FOURTH YEAR AND TOPPING OUT ON LUXURY OFFERINGS, CELEBRITY ATTENDEES AND THOROUGHBRED STUDS.





Winning horse Mucho Gusto MULTIPLE RACE HORSES PHOTO BY CRIS MORALES





Models wearing trendy hues of pink PHOTO COURTESY OF GULFSTREAM PARK





Hats are the statement piece of the event PHOTO COURTESY OF GULFSTREAM PARK

At the heart of horse racing is an extreme athleticism and grit. It is when you add in the Champagne, celebrities and sponsorships that this sport becomes an event that champions both vigor and spectacle. This year the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series has returned to Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, with some new protocols in place. What started in 2017 as a part of 1/ ST’s mission to modernize the sport of thoroughbred racing and create a new generation of fans has continued to stay at the forefront of innovation by redefining the guest experience with new social distancing protocols and health and safety guidelines for both riders and attendees.





Gather your inner circle for safe betting, drinks and entertainment. PHOTO COURTESY OF GULFSTREAM PARK





Race horses in action with Mucho Gusto at the helm PHOTO COURTESY OF GULFSTREAM PARK

“While this year will be different from previous [events], 1/ ST remains committed to delivering a day of world-class thoroughbred horse racing and premium hospitality,” says Jimmy Vargas, executive vice president of 1/ ST LIVE. “We have gotten the opportunity to reimagine the raceday guest experience with limited, socially distanced ticket offerings that will allow our guests to enjoy the day in comfort and safety.” The series itself will features two Grade 1 (G1) stakes races, with a combined $4 million purse solely contributed to the race by 1/ ST. The LIV Stretch Village is returning with two new different options: modified railside VIP cabanas that allow a maximum of 10 guests to join and partake in a perfect final-stretch view, gourmet food and beverage service; or Stretch Pavilion tables that offer service for race-day eats and bubbles from the variety of food trucks and bars. 901 N. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, pegasusworldcup.com





Vin Diesel and JLo hanging out at last year’s event DIESEL AND JLO PHOTO COURTESY OF WORLD RED EYE