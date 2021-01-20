David Baker | January 20, 2021 | Feature Sponsored Post Food & Drink Feature Features Food & Drink

Learn the Facts about the Top CBD Companies

If there is one thing on this green planet I know about, it’s the cannabis plant. It all started when I was a kid. Then I got myself into trouble as a teenager when my parents figured out that I was smoking pot at a concert. Thankfully, times have changed. Nowadays, I know the difference between THC-heavy marijuana and the CBD in hemp. I have played with the best of the best, ranging from Amsterdam specials to the most delectable CBD Gummies on the market. The edibles are hands-down my favorite CBD product out there, as consumers can choose from such a wide variety of fun colors, shapes and flavors. Let’s take a quick look at 2021’s best CBD Gummies for sale.

Just CBD Gummies

Since 2017, the locally based JustCBD has been earning the reputation as the best in the business. Offering a wide variety of top notch CBD goods, the colorful gummies are easily their best-selling product. After all, buyers can choose from a giant selection of sizes, flavors and fun shapes, like bears, worms, fruity rings, cherries, happy faces and more, including holiday themed goodies like festive Christmas trees. Buyers can start off with 250mg jars and work their way up to 500mg, 750mg, 1000mg and even 3000mg containers. There always seems to be money saving promotions on their website too. You can even buy sugar free and vegan CBD Gummies that individuals seem to love. Not only are they delicious, none of the CBD merchandise has a strong aftertaste. To top it off, the South Florida company has a reputation for professional service, from the friendly and knowledgeable sales representatives to the efficient shipping department. So whether you are looking to manage both physical and emotional stress or simply want a late night snack to help you chill out before bed, Just CBD’s wide variety of gummies for sale online are always a smart choice.

10mg to 25mg per gummy

Approximately 100 gummies per 1000mg container

Costs $36 to $45 per 1000mg container

Green Roads CBD Gummies

Established in 2013, Green Roads has become one of the best known suppliers of CBD merchandise. The founder is a pharmacist who was merely trying to assist a loved one with an opiate addiction. Based in Florida as well, Green Roads items are cultivated with high standards. Not unlike Just CBD Gummies’ selection, Green Roads now carries plenty of entertaining options, such as CBD treats shaped like frogs. The CBD goods are sold in big bottles, as well as little plastic bags for consumers on the go. Customer feedback on the internet favors the Relax Bears. Somewhat relaxing, they can be a soothing snack before bed. Green Roads’ CBD gummy bears taste good if you have a bit of a sugar-craving sweet tooth.

10mg per gummy

30 gummies per container

Costs $43.99

Royal CBD Gummies

Taking advantage of their distinct hemp extract, Royal CBD says they have the top CBD edibles on the market. Working out of the Golden State, all of Royal CBD products stimulate the brain’s Endocannabinoid System. This allows a person to enjoy a peaceful state of mind and body. Many consumers appreciate the few grams of sugar in the artificial coloring that provide the fruity flavor to the CBD candy. People also like the small black containers that make Royal CBD Gummies so portable. They are not too powerful either, meaning you don’t have to worry about becoming too sedated. Rather, a user can enjoy staying focused without feeling stressed.

10mg per gummy

30 gummies per container

Costs $54

Lord Jones Old-Fashioned CBD Gumdrops

The California-based Lord Jones sells chic CBD items. For the last 5 years, upper-class men and women have been paying a bit extra for their sense of serenity. Lord Jones Old-Fashioned CBD Gumdrops are quite tasty, as they are mixed with high quality hemp, dark chocolate from Ecuador and organic fruit flavors. Crafted with no THC whatsoever, the gummies can actually help a person concentrate for hours at a time. The edibles also help people manage emotional and physical stress. However, consumers end up paying a little more money for fancy packaging and name recognition. It’s also important to keep them stored at room temperature, or the CBD candy is known to stiffen up.

20mg per gummy

9 gummies per container

Costs $45

PureKana CBD Gummies

Also working out of Scottsdale, Arizona, PureKana relies on proprietary technology and a special extraction method to make the most effective edibles possible. All the CBD treats are completely vegan and created without any GMO (genetically modified organisms). They are also created on farms in Kentucky with PureKana’s trademarked technology and CO2 extraction process to interact with one’s Endocannabinoid System. As a direct result, stress should become manageable. At the same time, gaining high quality sleep comes easy and energy levels improve immensely. The gummies are available in a large selection of organic flavors. The hemp edibles may take a while to become effective in a person’s system. But given enough time, PureKana’s vegan gummies can help a person feel calm and cool.

25mg per gummy

20 gummies per container

Costs $40

Premium Jane CBD Gummies

After going into business in Southern California in 2018, Premium Jane CBD relocated to Scottsdale, Arizona and become a leader in the CBD industry. Focusing on relaxation and refreshment, every CBD gummy is meant to be consumed like candy. Premium Jane CBD products are manufactured from industrial cannabis with no chemicals whatsoever on farms in Oregon. Consumer feedback online is minimal, but users do appreciate the peaceful frame of mind experienced after eating Premium Jane Gummies. Reports from ProVerde Labs can be found on the internet. Buyers also like the favorable tastes of the domestic hemp gummies that are available at a low cost.

25mg per gummy

30 gummies per container

Costs $55

Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies

Back in 2012, six Brothers created Charlotte’s Web in Colorado to help people manage stress. The company now offers three options for hemp gummies, Sleep, Calm and Recovery. All the edible gummies are made with fruits and vegetables, and are completely free of dyes and additives. The CBD treats are intended to help people feel calm and cool, but do not cause drowsiness. A person’s sleep should also improve on a nightly basis. Charlotte’s Web markets to buyers leading busy lifestyles and can be used at the office, after working out, and before going to bed. They may not be the fastest acting hemp gummy bears available, but the results of Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies are consistently positive.

10mg per gummy

30 gummies per container

Costs $29.99

Highland Pharms CBD Gummies

Based in Olympia, Washington, Highland Pharms gummies are infused with full spectrum CBD to help folks unwind and enjoy a full night’s rest. Using the entire plant extract from Colorado-grown hemp, the edibles are created to possess specific amounts of CBD. Besides food dye and artificial flavoring, their gummies are completely organic. The gummies are known to be both pure and potent. But buyers are quickly turned off by the name, as they are trying to avoid pharmaceuticals at all costs. Silly typos on the business website don’t help either. Their prices are a bit expensive as well. At least they have a good reputation for pleasing their buyers, along with fast and free delivery services.

20mg per gummy

20 gummies per container

Costs $69.95

CBDfx Gummies

Veterans of the industry, CBDfx has been working out of Chatsworth, California since 2015. After getting started with vaping products, the company started carrying their own domestically grown hemp gummies. The broad spectrum CBD goodies have a reputation for being sweet, as they are made from natural sugar cane. The edibles are also free of corn syrup and any type of artificial sweeteners. CBDfx also states they are the first CBD company to produce vegan gummies. Sure, the gummies help users to manage both physical and emotional stress, but there is no information shared on the company website about their farming or manufacturing procedures.

25mg per gummy

60 gummies per container

Costs $49.99

Fab CBD Chews

Operating since 2018, Fab CBD is known for their THC-free gummies. Working out of both Tampa and the UK, Fab CBD Chews may not be the biggest vendors on the internet, but they still provide a top notch product for vegans looking to relax. Not only are the edibles made with organically grown hemp and CBD isolate, they are non-GMO, as well as gluten free. User feedback on the web seems to appreciate the company’s simplicity. For instance, Fab CBD Chews are only available in a fruit flavor. Just be careful if you have allergies, as the Chews are processed. At least customers enjoy navigating through the colorful photos on their website.

25mg per gummy

30 gummies per container

Costs $59

How Was This List of CBD Vendors Compiled?

When compiling the list of this year’s best companies to buy CBD Gummies from, important criteria for quality includes safety, honesty and taste. What ingredients are used, and how potent is the merchandise? Customer feedback is considered, along with the CBD items’ manufacturing processes. All of CBD products are pure, as it is laboratory tested and produced without any chemicals, including heavy metals and pesticides. Every CBD retailer relies on domestic hemp, as well as 3rd party testing. The CBD merchandise contains a maximum of 0.3% THC, if any, which is not enough to give a user a euphoric high.

Where to Buy the Best CBD Gummies

When looking to buy CBD Gummies online or in a physical CBD store, there are a few important factors to search for:

Where Does the CBD Come From?

A buyer should always inquire about the CBD source and think about the ingredients. If you must avoid THC at all costs, maybe to pass a drug test at work, CBD isolate is the way to go. It is free from any and all cannabidiols. However, a number of important compounds and terpenes are lost in the extraction method. That means a person cannot enjoy all of the same benefits of CBD isolate as they can from regular CBD Gummies. Full-spectrum CBD Gummies are made with THC and tend to be the most powerful products on the market. On the other hand, broad-spectrum gummies have a high amount of CBD without any THC.

To ensure safety, it is always smart to buy full spectrum and broad spectrum CBD Gummies that are laboratory tested, as well as produced in the United States. Domestic hemp has to meet specific regulations and never contains more than .3% THC. Don’t waste your time or money with any edible that lists “extract” in its ingredients. Rather, stick to broad spectrum or full spectrum CBD.

What CBD Gummies Should I Buy?

Both CBD stores and consumers favor full-spectrum gummies, as they are the most potent. Of course, they have THC which can present a problem for professionals subject to drug tests. The top CBD Gummies on the market are also created without GMOs. They are often vegan and typically low in carbohydrates. Always make sure your CBD products stem from domestic hemp and are laboratory tested.

What Ingredients Are Found in CBD Gummies?

The specific ingredients in CBD hemp gummies for sale often vary, depending on the flavors and the manufacturers. When you want to buy CBD edibles online, always look for gummies that are not made with any type of additives, such as preservatives. Stay away from CBD treats with high fructose corn syrup too. Vegans and people with allergies should check to see how their CBD items are made. The top CBD gummies for sale are usually made with natural flavoring and real sugar. Fortunately, diabetics can always get ahold of sugar free CBD Gummies.

Do CBD Gummies Need to Be Laboratory Tested?

Yes, it is always important to buy CBD items that undergo testing in a third party facility. Otherwise, the CBD merchandise cannot be trusted. After all, the general quality of CBD products is known to vary from vendor to vendor. One CBD store may carry powerful, pure and delicious gummies. However, another retailer on the web can be trying to unload pricey and ineffective candy. That is why it is up to you, the buyer, to do a little homework and do business with a reputable company. Your safety may rely on it. At least it is not difficult to find high quality CBD candy on the internet.

What’s the Best Way to Eat CBD Gummies?

Fortunately for men and women everywhere, consuming edible CBD is as easy as one, two, three. Eating a CBD treat is just like eating any other gummy bear. You can swallow it whole or chew it up slowly. Some folks like to let their gummies sit under their tongues for a minute or two to savor the flavors. No matter how people choose to digest their CBD goodies, they should be able to enjoy physical and emotional benefits. Stress fades away, allowing a person to completely relax. As a direct result, sleep usually improves tremendously, having a direct effect on one’s energy levels the next day.

Are CBD Gummies Legal?

As long as a CBD product stems from hemp, as opposed to THC-rich marijuana, it is federally legal. The legality of hemp gummies still varies on the state level. It is best to check a state’s specific laws, as well as any other state that you may visit. The good news is that more and more states are decriminalizing CBD merchandise every year. Remember, nonprescription hemp gummies are not FDA approved. It is up to the buyer to purchase quality CBD items from a reliable domestic source.

Why Should I Buy CBD Gummies?

When all is said and done, CBD Gummies are a superb method to help men and women manage stress. The hemp-grown products are a legal and effective way to relax the mind and the body. If an individual is nervous before giving a big presentation at work or while flying overseas, the right gummies can put him or her at ease in no time. Best of all, a consumer can choose from a large selection of fun and delectable flavors, shapes and sizes. So why not take advantage of fantastic CBD Gummies today?





By David Baker, Cannabis Extraordinaire

