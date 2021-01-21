Choose Your Chew: Curaleaf’s NANO Chews Redefine Edibles 

Curaleaf | January 21, 2021 | Lifestyle Sponsored Post

Big things can come in small packages and Curaleaf’s NANO Chews are the perfect illustration of small and mighty. Measuring smaller than a postage stamp and with 5 mg of THC per piece, NANO Chews might look like edible cannabis, but kick in fast, similar to what one experiences with inhalation methods of consumption.

How do they do it? Thanks to the nanomolecular (NANO) technology, Curaleaf has developed a bite-size chew with water-soluble cannabinoids (cannabinoids are the active agents in marijunna--most common: THC or CBD). That means that patients start to feel the effects quickly--working in as little as 15 minutes--because, unlike traditional edibles, digestion isn’t needed.

Because of the controlled dosing and timing; NANO Chews are perfect for those who might medicate during the day or need a predictable duration of the effects--you know, these are perfect for the Type A and planner in all of us.

Cannabis isn’t a one-size-fits-all, so visit any of Curaleaf’s Florida locations to meet with their knowledgeable staff. Operating under the motto: “Cannabis with confidence.” Curaleaf is focused on providing the best cannabis product with the best customer education.

Medical Marijuana is not available to individuals under the age of 18 unless by a registered caregiver. The transfer of medical marijuana to another person is illegal. This product has not been analyzed or approved by the FDA. There is limited information on the side effects of using this product, and there may be associated health risks. Marijuana use during pregnancy and breast-feeding may pose potential harms. It is against the law to drive or operate machinery when under the influence of this product. KEEP THIS PRODUCT AWAY FROM CHILDREN.