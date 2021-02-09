Overfinch Levels-Up With A Limited-Edition Range Rover

J.P. Anderson | February 9, 2021 | Lifestyle Migration

Range Rover customization king Overfinch celebrates five years in the U.S. with the sensational new Sandringham Edition.



Overfinch has been working hand in hand with Range Rover since 1975 PHOTO COURTESY OF OVERFINCH





The Sandringham Edition boasts 22-inch Centaur diamond-turned alloy wheels with color-coded Nebula Black inner spokes and black brake calipers.

Since 1975, Overfinch has been solely devoted to one purpose: enhancing and customizing Range Rovers and Land Rovers. From sumptuous interior leather upgrades to performance enhancements such as Bluetooth-controlled exhaust systems to added interior monograms or family crests, the England-based outfit has demonstrated itself to be world-class at its craft and iconic in the luxury auto realm.





The reimagined cabin offers a posh lounge-style aesthetic.

To celebrate its fifth anniversary in the U.S., the brand has unveiled its latest pièce de résistance: the Sandringham Edition Range Rover LWB. Available only in North America and limited to a production run of just five vehicles at $315,000 each, the Sandringham (whose name nods to the brand’s English heritage and also happens to be the moniker of the country estate of the Queen) is a showcase of Overfinch’s bespoke work—think a Nebula Black exterior paint finish accented with a purple fleck, a gorgeous leather interior in Capiz White and myriad other custom touches such as 24-way heated and cooled massage front seats and deep-pile sheepskin carpet mats. Notes Alex Sloane, vice president of Overfinch North America, “The Sandringham Edition is by far the most luxurious vehicle we’ve produced for North America to date. After five years in the States, we’ve listened to and learned a lot from our audience. Top-end customers want true exclusivity, not just factory options. Luxury, particularly in the rear of the cabin, is essential for users who want to relax and enjoy the journey. The Sandringham is distinguished but head-turning. It’s a tasteful yet conspicuous expression of individuality for those in the know.”