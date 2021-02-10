At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

56th Old Island Days Art Festival is Worth a Weekend Trip to Key West

Grace Epperly | February 10, 2021 | Culture Lifestyle Feature Sponsored Post Events Features

Each year as the cool breezes flow and the sun shines down on the tropical paradise of Key West, artists from all over the country journey down The Florida Keys to participate in a small show with a huge impact. The 56th Old Island Days Art Festival happens February 27th & 28th, 10 am–5 pm, at the Truman Waterfront Park. This year, the booths will overlook the sparkling waters of the Gulf of Mexico in Key West, FL. Over 100 local and national artists will showcase fine art and handmade artisan crafts. Artists will feature works in ceramics, fiber, clothing, glass, jewelry, mixed media, wood, photography, sculpture, and paintings in oil, acrylic, and watercolor. Each artist and category is acutely curated to offer a variety and something for everyone.

Justin_Alsedek.jpg

The Old Island Days Art Festival is consistently ranked in the top 200 Craft and Art Shows in the United States by Sunshine Artist magazine. “I am very excited about the Art Festival this year. With so many events canceled due to COVID-19, we are proud to offer some normalcy in these uncertain times. All of the artists are extremely talented, and we also have many new artists in the show this year. If you are ready for an outdoor event that is relaxed and casual, we invite you to our show in Key West. It is worth the drive," said Show Director Grace Epperly.

Ted_Armulowicz.jpg

Masks will be required, and booths will be 10 feet apart from one another. The Truman Waterfront Park is at the end of Southard Street past Truman Annex. The Old Island Days Art Festival is proudly sponsored by the non-profit Key West Art Center representing the arts for over 60 years, and the Monroe County Tourist Development Council.

For more information visit our website.

Kate_Beck.jpg

Photography by: Old Island Days Art Festival

