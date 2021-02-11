Have a Look at What Spring 2021 Fashions Have to Offer

Style & Beauty Feature Style & Beauty Feature Style & BeautyFebruary 11, 2021 |
As we settle into 2021, things are looking up as spring fashion offer classic pieces sure to stand the test of time.
Sportmax cotton blouse and leather skirt, sportmax.com; Bottega Veneta yellow webbed sandals, bottegaveneta.com. Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI
MM6 Maison Margiela contrast denim shirt and contrast five-pocket jeans, maisonmargiela.com; Alexander McQueen chain-link necklace, alexandermcqueen.com; Proenza Schouler white leather boots, proenzaschouler.com. Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI
Louis Vuitton colorblock poplin dress and leather logo belt, louisvuitton.com; Proenza Schouler white boots, proenzaschouler.com. Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI
Proenza Schouler black smocked leather dress, proenzaschouler.com; Bondi Born tan bodysuit, net-a-porter.com; Jennifer Fisher Bolden gold hoop earrings and Stripe pinky ring, jenniferfisher.com. Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI
Gucci GG Jacquard short-sleeved top and GG Jacquard pants, gucci.com; Jennifer Fisher Lauren gold hoop earrings, jenniferfisher.com. Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI
Proenza Schouler bustier smocked dress, proenzaschouler.com; Bottega Veneta crochet bag, bottegaveneta.com; Jennifer Fisher Lauren gold hoop earrings, jenniferfisher.com; Gianvito Rossi ribbon black boots, gianvitorossi.com. Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI
Bottega Veneta embroidered shirt, bottegaveneta.com; Jennifer Fisher Lauren gold hoop earrings, jenniferfisher.com. Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI
Sportmax floral printed jersey dress, sportmax.com; Jennifer Fisher teardrop hoop earrings, jenniferfisher.com; Gianvito Rossi Leomi braided sandals, gianvitorossi.com. Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI
Alexander McQueen printed dress, alexandermcqueen.com. Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI
Fendi silk short-sleeved dress and sky blue lace seamless bodysuit, fendi.com; Gianvito Rossi Hansen yellow boots, gianvitorossi.com. Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI
Bottega Veneta sequin dress, bottegaveneta.com Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI
Salvatore Ferragamo gold silk dress, ferragamo.com; Jennifer Fisher Stripe pinky ring, jenniferfisher.com. Hair: John Ruidant using R Co at See Management Makeup: Georgina Billington at Judy Casey Inc. using Chantecaille Location: Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown Model: Jasmine Dwyer at New York Model Management Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI
