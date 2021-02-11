At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE

Explore This Year's Spring Fashions

    

Search Our Site

Have a Look at What Spring 2021 Fashions Have to Offer

By Faye Power Vande Vrede | February 11, 2021 | Style & Beauty Feature Style & Beauty Feature Style & Beauty

As we settle into 2021, things are looking up as spring fashion offer classic pieces sure to stand the test of time.

Sportmax cotton blouse and leather skirt, sportmax.com; Bottega Veneta yellow webbed sandals, bottegaveneta.com. Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI
Sportmax cotton blouse and leather skirt, sportmax.com; Bottega Veneta yellow webbed sandals, bottegaveneta.com. Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI

MM6 Maison Margiela contrast denim shirt and contrast five-pocket jeans, maisonmargiela.com; Alexander McQueen chain-link necklace, alexandermcqueen.com; Proenza Schouler white leather boots, proenzaschouler.com. Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI
MM6 Maison Margiela contrast denim shirt and contrast five-pocket jeans, maisonmargiela.com; Alexander McQueen chain-link necklace, alexandermcqueen.com; Proenza Schouler white leather boots, proenzaschouler.com. Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI

Louis Vuitton colorblock poplin dress and leather logo belt, louisvuitton.com; Proenza Schouler white boots, proenzaschouler.com. Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI
Louis Vuitton colorblock poplin dress and leather logo belt, louisvuitton.com; Proenza Schouler white boots, proenzaschouler.com. Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI

Proenza Schouler black smocked leather dress, proenzaschouler.com; Bondi Born tan bodysuit, net-a-porter.com; Jennifer Fisher Bolden gold hoop earrings and Stripe pinky ring, jenniferfisher.com. Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI
Proenza Schouler black smocked leather dress, proenzaschouler.com; Bondi Born tan bodysuit, net-a-porter.com; Jennifer Fisher Bolden gold hoop earrings and Stripe pinky ring, jenniferfisher.com. Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI

Gucci GG Jacquard short-sleeved top and GG Jacquard pants, gucci.com; Jennifer Fisher Lauren gold hoop earrings, jenniferfisher.com. Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI
Gucci GG Jacquard short-sleeved top and GG Jacquard pants, gucci.com; Jennifer Fisher Lauren gold hoop earrings, jenniferfisher.com. Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI


Proenza Schouler bustier smocked dress, proenzaschouler.com; Bottega Veneta crochet bag, bottegaveneta.com; Jennifer Fisher Lauren gold hoop earrings, jenniferfisher.com; Gianvito Rossi ribbon black boots, gianvitorossi.com. Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI
Proenza Schouler bustier smocked dress, proenzaschouler.com; Bottega Veneta crochet bag, bottegaveneta.com; Jennifer Fisher Lauren gold hoop earrings, jenniferfisher.com; Gianvito Rossi ribbon black boots, gianvitorossi.com. Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI


Bottega Veneta embroidered shirt, bottegaveneta.com; Jennifer Fisher Lauren gold hoop earrings, jenniferfisher.com. Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI
Bottega Veneta embroidered shirt, bottegaveneta.com; Jennifer Fisher Lauren gold hoop earrings, jenniferfisher.com. Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI


Sportmax floral printed jersey dress, sportmax.com; Jennifer Fisher teardrop hoop earrings, jenniferfisher.com; Gianvito Rossi Leomi braided sandals, gianvitorossi.com. Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI
Sportmax floral printed jersey dress, sportmax.com; Jennifer Fisher teardrop hoop earrings, jenniferfisher.com; Gianvito Rossi Leomi braided sandals, gianvitorossi.com. Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI


Alexander McQueen printed dress, alexandermcqueen.com. Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI
Alexander McQueen printed dress, alexandermcqueen.com. Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI


Fendi silk short-sleeved dress and sky blue lace seamless bodysuit, fendi.com; Gianvito Rossi Hansen yellow boots, gianvitorossi.com. Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI
Fendi silk short-sleeved dress and sky blue lace seamless bodysuit, fendi.com; Gianvito Rossi Hansen yellow boots, gianvitorossi.com. Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI


Bottega Veneta sequin dress, bottegaveneta.com Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI
Bottega Veneta sequin dress, bottegaveneta.com Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI


Salvatore Ferragamo gold silk dress, ferragamo.com; Jennifer Fisher Stripe pinky ring, jenniferfisher.com. Hair: John Ruidant using R Co at See Management Makeup: Georgina Billington at Judy Casey Inc. using Chantecaille Location: Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown Model: Jasmine Dwyer at New York Model Management Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI
Salvatore Ferragamo gold silk dress, ferragamo.com; Jennifer Fisher Stripe pinky ring, jenniferfisher.com. Hair: John Ruidant using R Co at See Management Makeup: Georgina Billington at Judy Casey Inc. using Chantecaille Location: Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown Model: Jasmine Dwyer at New York Model Management Photographed by YOSSI MICHAELI

Tags: trends miami fashion spring trends miami fashion network miami fashion trends fashion trends spring collections

Photography by: by Yossi Michaeli

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: