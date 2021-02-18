At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE

Explore '90s Miami Through Manny's Lens

    

Search Our Site

Explore Miami's Hey-Day Through Manny's Lens

The Editors | February 18, 2021 | Lifestyle Feature

In the '90s and early aughts, Miami was en fuego—and Ocean Drive was always at the center of it all. From past anniversary celebrations to movie premiers, take a look back at the parties and people that lit up the night.

BARBARILLA AT LIQUID Photographed by Manny Hernandez
BARBARILLA AT LIQUID Photographed by Manny Hernandez


SYLVESTER STALLONE AND JENNIFER FLAVIN ARRIVE AT THE MIAMI FILM FESTIVAL Photographed by Manny Hernandez
SYLVESTER STALLONE AND JENNIFER FLAVIN ARRIVE AT THE MIAMI FILM FESTIVAL Photographed by Manny Hernandez


DEBBIE ALLEN AND ARTURO SANDOVAL DANCING AT JIMMY’Z Photographed by Manny Hernandez
DEBBIE ALLEN AND ARTURO SANDOVAL DANCING AT JIMMY’Z Photographed by Manny Hernandez


PETER MAX AT BAL HARBOUR SHOPS. Photographed by Manny Hernandez
PETER MAX AT BAL HARBOUR SHOPS. Photographed by Manny Hernandez


MONTELL JORDAN AND JOHN SALLEY AT VOLLEYPALOOZA IN MIAMI BEACH Photographed by Manny Hernandez
MONTELL JORDAN AND JOHN SALLEY AT VOLLEYPALOOZA IN MIAMI BEACH Photographed by Manny Hernandez


THE BEATLES’ GEORGE HARRISON AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD. Photographed by Manny Hernandez
THE BEATLES’ GEORGE HARRISON AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD. Photographed by Manny Hernandez


GLORIA GAYNOR Photographed by Manny Hernandez
GLORIA GAYNOR Photographed by Manny Hernandez


DEBBIE HARRY ARRIVES AT GROOVE JET Photographed by Manny Hernandez
DEBBIE HARRY ARRIVES AT GROOVE JET Photographed by Manny Hernandez


ADRIANA CATANO AND EDDIE MURPHY Photographed by Manny Hernandez
ADRIANA CATANO AND EDDIE MURPHY Photographed by Manny Hernandez


KELLY PRESTON LEAVES HER BIRTHDAY DINNER AT ASTOR HOTEL Photographed by Manny Hernandez
KELLY PRESTON LEAVES HER BIRTHDAY DINNER AT ASTOR HOTEL Photographed by Manny Hernandez


SUSANNE BARTSCH AT THE DELANO HOTEL. Photographed by Manny Hernandez
SUSANNE BARTSCH AT THE DELANO HOTEL. Photographed by Manny Hernandez


JAY-Z PERFORMS FOR MTV ON SOUTH BEACH Photographed by Manny Hernandez
JAY-Z PERFORMS FOR MTV ON SOUTH BEACH Photographed by Manny Hernandez


Photographed by Manny Hernandez
Photographed by Manny Hernandez


RICKI LAKE, RICHARD JAY-ALEXANDER AND DEBBIE GIBSON Photographed by Manny Hernandez
RICKI LAKE, RICHARD JAY-ALEXANDER AND DEBBIE GIBSON Photographed by Manny Hernandez


TRACI LORDS, JOHN ENOS, CHRIS PACIELLO AND SOFIA VERGARA AT READY BAR. Photographed by Manny Hernandez
TRACI LORDS, JOHN ENOS, CHRIS PACIELLO AND SOFIA VERGARA AT READY BAR. Photographed by Manny Hernandez


STEPHANIE SAYFIE AND ENRIQUE IGLESIAS Photographed by Manny Hernandez
STEPHANIE SAYFIE AND ENRIQUE IGLESIAS Photographed by Manny Hernandez


MICHAEL CAINE Photographed by Manny Hernandez
MICHAEL CAINE Photographed by Manny Hernandez


VALERIA MAZZA WITH HUSBAND ALEJANDRO GRAVIER AT CHAOS NIGHTCLUB Photographed by Manny Hernandez
VALERIA MAZZA WITH HUSBAND ALEJANDRO GRAVIER AT CHAOS NIGHTCLUB Photographed by Manny Hernandez


MICKEY ROURKE AT MICKEY’S Photographed by Manny Hernandez
MICKEY ROURKE AT MICKEY’S Photographed by Manny Hernandez


SHARON STONE AT THE INTERCONTINENTAL HOTEL IN DOWNTOWN MIAMI Photographed by Manny Hernandez
SHARON STONE AT THE INTERCONTINENTAL HOTEL IN DOWNTOWN MIAMI Photographed by Manny Hernandez


MAGIC JOHNSON AT THE BILTMORE Photographed by Manny Hernandez
MAGIC JOHNSON AT THE BILTMORE Photographed by Manny Hernandez


MICHAEL TRONN. Photographed by Manny Hernandez
MICHAEL TRONN. Photographed by Manny Hernandez


TARA REID Photographed by Manny Hernandez
TARA REID Photographed by Manny Hernandez


LEONARDO DICAPRIO DANCES AT BASH Photographed by Manny Hernandez
LEONARDO DICAPRIO DANCES AT BASH Photographed by Manny Hernandez


ASHTON KUTCHER, MICHAEL D’ANDREA AND DIDDY Photographed by Manny Hernandez
ASHTON KUTCHER, MICHAEL D’ANDREA AND DIDDY Photographed by Manny Hernandez


ICE CUBE WITH HAWAIIAN TROPIC MODELS Photographed by Manny Hernandez
ICE CUBE WITH HAWAIIAN TROPIC MODELS Photographed by Manny Hernandez


LIZA MINNELLI. Photographed by Manny Hernandez
LIZA MINNELLI. Photographed by Manny Hernandez


OLIVER STONE AND JAMIE FOXX AT AN OCEAN DRIVE MAGAZINE PARTY Photographed by Manny Hernandez
OLIVER STONE AND JAMIE FOXX AT AN OCEAN DRIVE MAGAZINE PARTY Photographed by Manny Hernandez


BRUCE WEBER AND SANDRA BERNHARD Photographed by Manny Hernandez
BRUCE WEBER AND SANDRA BERNHARD Photographed by Manny Hernandez

Tags: 90s miami nightlife manny hernandez miami celebrities 1990s

Photography by: Manny Hernandez

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: