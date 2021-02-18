Experience The Glamour Of Gucci This Season

At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Experience The Glamour Of Gucci This Spring Season

    

Gucci clothing, shoes, handbag, watch and jewelry, gucci.com

Gucci clothing; sunglasses; Flora ring in 18K yellow gold with diamonds, $4,250; lion head ring in 18K yellow gold with amethysts and diamonds, $2,900; Le Marché des Merveilles earrings in 18K yellow gold with diamonds, price upon request; ring in sterling silver, $370; GG Running ring in 18K yellow gold, $2,590; and ring in metal with aged gold finish and stud with emerald crystal, $450; gucci.‌com

Gucci clothing; handbag; gloves; and lion head single earring in 18K white gold with diamonds, yellow beryl, aquamarine and yellow sapphire, $5,200; gucci.‌com

Gucci clothing, shoes, handbags and luggage, gucci.com

Gucci clothing, shoes and jewelry, gucci.com

Gucci medium GG Supreme tote with brown leather trim and adjustable handles, $1,980, gucci.com

Gucci clothing and hat, gucci.‌com

Gucci clothing, shoes, sunglasses and handbag, gucci.com

Gucci clothing; shoes; sunglasses; watch; and large GG Supreme top-handle tote with Donald Duck Disney brown leather trim and adjustable leather strap, $1,980; gucci.com

Gucci clothing, shoes and jewelry, gucci.com

Styled by James Aguiar | February 18, 2021 | Style & Beauty Feature


Photography by: Photographed by Dennis Golonka; Styled by James Aguiar; Photo Assistant: Scott Quintavalle; Props: Tommy Lonardo; Fashion assistant: Jennifer Havrilla; Hair by Hikari Tezuka with Art Department using AG Hair; Makeup by Ashleigh Ciucci with See Management using MAC; Models: Alima Fofana, Women 360 Management; Huxley, DNA Models; Zachary Lynn

