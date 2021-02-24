The 5 Best Bedtime Teas for Sleep in 2021

Shreya Chari | February 24, 2021 | Food & Drink Lifestyle

According to a 2018 study by The University of Pennsylvania’s School of Medicine, about 25 percent of Americans develop insomnia each year. This could be due to stress, a hectic travel or work schedule, a bad sleep routine, or even late night snacks. Of course, how much caffeine, alcohol and nicotine you consume might not help either.

We all know we're supposed to get at least seven hours of sleep each night, but winding down in these times is tougher than ever. Luckily, tea is a timeless luxury proven for centuries to aid insomnia, relax those muscles and sooth your soul.

Herbal blends of chamomile, lavender and lemon are just a few teas known to get those lids all droopy. If you're searching for the best sleep-inducing brands, our list is ready to tuck you in.

Bigelow

Bigelow is a very well-known tea brand boasting more than 70 years of customer satisfaction. With more than 20 flavors to choose from in a variety of forms, Bigelow brings teas to satisfy any craving and any need. With a cook time of fewer than five minutes, these teas are quick and convenient. You're never too busy for a 10 minute wind down. There are even options for kosher, gluten-free and other dietary accommodations.

Sleepytime's Celestial Seasonings

With a seemingly endless variety of more than 100 flavors, Celestial Seasonings is a great tea brand for those who like to experiment and sample. Founded more than 40 years ago, the company uses its platform to stand up against issues like GMO labeling, sodium and sugar intake, and animal welfare. They use sustainable material for their outer packaging as well as individual tea bags so you can sleep soundly without questioning your choices.

Yogi

Calling all Yoga lovers! Yogi Teas is not ust jumping on a trend. Yogi has used Ayurvedic herbs and spices to conconct a multitude of tea blends for about four decades. Their ingredients aren't the only inspiration from India. Along with ancient flavors, Yogi's branding is very in tune with traditional yogic practices, mindfulness and health. Sip and say "om" as you drift off to sleepy Nirvana.

Twinings of London

By far the most astonishing part of this tea brand is its unique and rich history, which dates all the way back to the 17th century. Founded and operated by the Twinings family in London, this company sells endless combinations of tea blends and infusions. They're known for their social responsibility, too. Products are made with 90 percent recyclable materials, and in 2020, they shifted to biodegradable tea bags. Twinings also aims to give back to the communities they source their ingredients from and improve the livelihoods of the families living there.

Traditional Medicinals

Founded by the godmother of modern herbalism, Rosemary Gladstar, Traditional Medicinals is a multi-product company that specializes in teas. Since 1974, they've expanded to sell almost 60 varieties of teas online. With a thorough manufacturing process, their herbs are lab analyzed before being processed and placed in bags. Alongside tea, Traditional Medicinals also sells lozenges, capsules, chews and other products.

