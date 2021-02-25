Get Your Hands on Gucci's 'Miami vs. Everybody' Limited-Edition Tees

Paige Mastrandrea | February 25, 2021 | Lifestyle Lifestyle Feature fashion

Gucci launches a limited-edition line of T-shirts designed by DETROIT VS. EVERYBODY's Tommey Walker as part of the Gucci Gamechangers social impact initiative, delivering 11 city-centric tees. Available now, find MIAMI VS. EVERYBODY at Gucci.

Philanthropic fashion is at the heart of Gucci's Gamechangers social impact initiative. As part of this ongoing initiative, Gucci has announced its latest collaboration, available now, with Detroit-based designer Tommey Walker, and his celebrated DETROIT VS. EVERYBODY brand. Fiercely independent and unapologetic in its spirit of Detroit, the brand's ethos goes hand-in-hand with Gucci's bold and creative identity. Taking on their own iterations of the Detroit-born brand, each T-shirt design will brand its city as part of the collaboration. Keeping true to the House, the shirts merge fine Italian craftsmanship, utilizing Gucci's fabric and raw material, with the industrialist savoir-faire of Detroit. It serves as the ideal combination of luxury and cool, representing both brand identities.

“My partnership with Gucci is a dream come true, not just for me and my team, but also for celebrating the city of Detroit’s cultural richness and innovation," says Tommey Walker. "I’ve long admired the creative genius that is Alessandro Michele and am honored and humbled that Gucci respects my work. DETROIT VS. EVERYBODY and Gucci share the same unifying ethos, to bring people together for a greater good and to transform a feeling into a cultural moment.”

Now in its third year, the Gucci Gamechangers initiative provides donations to non-profits within the 11 cities supporting change and building strong connections for communities of color—including Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington D.C. To support this cause for change, a donation will be made to the 2020 and recently-announced 2021 Gucci Changemakers North America Impact Fund winners.

The Alliance for GLBTQ Youth, based out of Miami, was awarded for the 2020 fund. For 2021, the winner is the Radical Partners, who "invest in leaders, engage locals, and co-design innovative solutions to collectively strengthen our communities."

As of today, you can find MIAMI VS. EVERYBODY in Gucci's flagship boutique at the Bal Harbour Shops, as well as online at gucci.com.