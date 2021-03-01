6 Luxurious Eye Masks to Help You Actually Get Some Sleep in 2021

Nilam Mukherjee | March 1, 2021 | Lifestyle Style & Beauty

Sleep. It's one of the most important things you can do for your physical, metal and emotional well-being, but that doesn't make it any easier to get.

It’s time to treat yourself to a relaxing night’s sleep - or heck, even a sweet midday nap. Whether you're traveling or wrapped up in your own comforter, sleep masks are little miracles. When it's sunny, they help block the light, and when it's dark, they act as a signal to your brain, letting your body know it's really time for sleep. Keep one of these on your bedside table, and you'll wake up refreshed and ready to tackle the day ahead.

Sleep may not come easy to everyone, but these are no ordinary sleep masks. Scientifically proven to enhance relaxation and rest, here is our list of the best masks to pull you into dreamland.

Slip

This dermatologist-recommended sleeping mask does wonders for your mind, body and soul. Not only does it ensure a gentle, restful sleep, it will also keep your face young with its anti-aging, crease-resistant silk material. Delicate to the touch, you’ll go to sleep and wake up like royalty.

Gravity

In case you haven’t hopped on the midnight train for weighted blankets, Gravity released weighted sleep masks to ease you in. Relaxation is optimized with up to one pound of weighted pressure to stimulate key points surrounding your eyes. It's still extremely comfortable, too. Made of micro plush and imitation cashmere, this fitted eye mask creates a pitch-black environment for undisturbed sleep.

Baloo

This spiritual sleep mask eases you into a blissful rest. Acting as your third eye, you choose from a selection of four sleep stone crystals: amethyst, purple fluorite, blue lace agate and rose quartz. The meditative mask blocks out light, allowing you to find inner peace as you doze off.

Lunya

Lunya's eye mask is a triple-threat. In addition to a soothing slumber, it reduces noise and keeps dark circles at bay. Not only will you wake up feeling great, its naturally-moisturizing silk exterior will make you look great, too. The 360-degree band is perfect for any fitful (soon to be peaceful) sleepers.

Brooklinen

Refreshingly cool, mulberry silk locks you into a deep night’s sleep. Fitted with a soft elastic band for security, the moisturizing silk prevents creases and dark circles around the eyes. With this mask, you'll slip into your beauty sleep as easily as it slips on.

Nodpod

This uniquely-designed eye mask is a big warm hug for your eyes, perfect for any type of sleeper. Four equally-weighted pods allow the mask to adapt to any sleep style, applying gentle pressure on the eyes. Strap and Velcro free, this sleep mask can be styled any way you want.

