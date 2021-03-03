Hodges Bay Resort & Spa at Gitano Miami

Ricardo Britto, Mario Martinez, & Katherine Davis
Todd Krim, Jeff Wellemeyer, Katarina Pavic, Taylor Sharpe, Nadja Perez and Bella Chastain
Gigi González & Nellie Lawson
Anthony Astofi & Sandra Salazar
Abigail Pollak, Giselle Aribas & John Humpreys
Gitano Miami hosted an event at Miami’s hottest new vacation destination providing specialty cocktails, musical entertainment, and a chance to win a 5-night stay at Hodges Bay Resort & Spas 5-star property. Guests also learned about Mustard Seed Ministries Antigua, a local non-profit that Hodges Bay supports which provides housing for young women & girls who have been abused or neglected.
Photography by: Hamid Kootval