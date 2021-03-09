Wine n Dine Co-Founder Josh Stern Shares His Miami Guide

Explore an insider's guide to Miami giving all the details on where to head to for every occasion, from Wine N Dine Founder Josh Stern.
Paying from your phone just got so much easier—and delicious! Wine n Dine, a restaurant technology company, just brought its Contactless Payment to full-service restaurants in Miami! Customers use the QR code provided by the restaurant on the bottom of their check and can choose from different mobile payments such as Apple Pay, Google Pay or Credit Card. Not only is this payment option a safe way to check out, but is so much faster and easier. As an expert in the field, Josh Stern, Co-Founder and CEO of Wine N Dine, has given us his foodie guide to eating in Miami, including some of his favorite cocktails spots, date-night locations, and more!
Favorite Italian Spots:
Carbone
49 Collins Ave., Miami Beach / Website
Stern’s go-to menu items include cult favorite, Spicy Rigatoni Vodka, Caesar alla ZZ salad, and Eggplant and Zucchini Scapece appetizer.
Portosole
2530 Ponce de Leon, Coral Gables / Website
“One way to know how good an Italian place is to see if there are Italians dining there. At Portosole, it's full of Italian clientele,” Stern explains. He thinks the place is as authentic as it gets in Miami and says the Tonnarelli al Cacio e Pepe is a must order!
Il Gabbiano
335 S Biscayne Blvd., Biscayne Bay / Website
Stern’s insider tip is to order the pasta sampler because three is always better than one! Pasta samplers are not usually a common menu item, so take this opportunity to indulge.
Macchialina
820 Alton Rd, Miami Beach / Website
Casa Tua
1700 James Avenue, Miami Beach / Website
Favorite Sushi Spots:
Uchi
252 NW 25th St, Wynwood / Website
Mr. OmaKase
163 SE 1st St., Downtown Miami / Website
Hiyakawa
2700 N Miami Ave., Wynwood / Website
The Den at Azabu
161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach / Website
Blue Ribbon Sushi
336 21st St., Miami Beach / Website
Favorite Plant-Based Spots:
Planta
850 Commerce St., Miami Beach / Website
Stern says the plant-based Spicy Tuna sushi roll made with spicy ahi watermelon beats any fish-based crispy rice roll! He also mentions that you cannot forget to order the Torched and Pressed roll with avocado, miso truffle glaze.
La Natural
7289 NW 2nd Ave., Little River / Website
Although not fully plant-based, Stern says all the pizzas are a must-order, and you cannot forget the Tomato Plate with kumato, citrus, and tarragon.
Pura Vida
959 West Ave., Miami Beach / Website
With a majority plant-based menu, Pura Vida is the perfect place for the health nut, or if you’re looking for a healthy alternative with salads, sandwiches, bowls, smoothies, and more.
Raw Juce
112 Madruga Ave., Coral Gables / Website
Stern’s insider tip is to get there before 2 p.m. before their delicious oat bowls sell out!
Market at EDITION
2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach / Website
Favorite Date Night Spots:
dōma
35 NE 26th St., Edgewater / Website
Osaka
1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Brickell / Website
Forte dei Marmi
150 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach / Website
Call Me Gaby
22 Washington Ave., Miami Beach / Website
Bellini at MR C Coconut Grove
2988 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove / Website
Favorite Cocktails Spots:
Gitano Miami
3500 Collins Ave., Miami Beach / Website
MILA
1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach / Website
Joia Beach
1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami / Website
Baia Beach Club
1100 West Ave., Miami Beach / Website
All-Around Favorite Spots:
Mandolin Aegan Bistro
4312 NE 2nd Ave., Design District / Website
Coining it as one of the best desserts in Miami, Stern highly recommends the Baklava.
Kyu
251 NW 25th St., Wynwood / Website
Stern’s must-order is the Japanese Sweet Potato, with white miso and black sugar.
Photography by: Portrait shot: Avi Gill
Other photos courtesy of Wine n Dine