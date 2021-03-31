Billie Eilish On Her Latest Track and New Documentary

Paige Mastrandrea | March 31, 2021 | People Feature Interviews Music





IN AN UNBEATABLE POWER-FEMALE COLLAB, BILLIE EILISH SPEAKS ON HER LATEST SPANISH TRACK WITH ROSALÍA, AND TEASES HER NEW DOCUMENTARY COMING OUT THIS MONTH.

In a new, hauntingly alluring track, Grammy Award-winning artists Billie Eilish (@billieeilish) and Rosalía (@rosalia.vt) join forces to break the barriers of language and debut “Lo Vas a Olvidar.” Listeners first heard the song as it premiered on the trailer of HBO’s hit show Euphoria’s special episode “Part 2: Jules,” as it simultaneously became available for streaming across all platforms with an artful music video. A video that is dark yet beautiful, “Los Vas a Olvidar” was conceptualized by award-winning director Nabil Elderkin, showcasing raw emotions by both women. Its lyrics translate to “tell me if you still miss me” and deliver themes of love, loss and heartbreak. The Spanish-language song was a first for Eilish in her highly successful career, spanning two years in the making. It serves as a representation for the young generation of powerful female artists on a global scale, joining together under the shared love and passion for music.

“ROSALÍA TOOK THE REINS AND CREATED THIS BEAUTIFUL YET HAUNTING STORY ABOUT A LOVE GONE SOUR...” –BILLIE EILISH

To learn more about creating the track, working with Rosalía and a sneak peek at her upcoming documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, I chat with Eilish and find out all the details.









HOW DID THE COLLABORATION BETWEEN THE TWO OF YOU COME ABOUT? This has actually been the longest lead-up to any project I’ve worked on. We wrote most of the song in January of 2019, and when we first worked on the song, we wrote the first verse up to the chorus, and then we had another session about six months later, and that’s when Rosalía wrote the second verses, and we kind of improvised. However, we didn’t get back to it until literally last year, 2020. It was midquarantine, and we’re just like, ‘Yeah, let’s work on this song,’ because in our heads we were going to put it out in the summertime.

The song went through a lot of stages, which is kind of rare for my brother and me. Usually, the production we do is the product we end up with, and this one was really not that way. And it was two years in the making! But it worked. The last time I heard it, I was just like, ‘This is so weird!’ because I don’t feel like I’ve heard a song sound like this before.

WHAT WAS IT LIKE WORKING TOGETHER? Rosalía was so sweet. She told me I sounded completely natural, so hopefully she was not lying to me! She really opened a little channel in me that I hadn’t tried out before, especially with singing in Spanish. When we were writing the song, I remember her saying something about it being in English and I said, ‘Oh no, it should be in Spanish, it’s so beautiful!’ But it was a challenge because I had to draw people in with the emotion of the performance since it was in Spanish. Rosalía told me what the lyrics meant, and I tried to do my best to honor it and convey that emotion into it. She coached me through it and it was really interesting—it was a whole new world of thinking.

WHAT INSPIRED THE SONG? Rosalía took the reins of the song and created this beautiful yet haunting story about a love gone sour, and we explored the feelings that come with heartbreak to continue furthering the story. I think a lot of our inspiration also came from navigating through our own experience as young women in this industry, and trying to date and have a normal life in a situation that isn’t necessarily normal for everyone.

TELL US A BIT ABOUT THE MAKING OF THE VIDEO. WHAT WERE SOME OF THE HIGHLIGHTS? One thing I loved about it was the fact that Nabil, who directed the music video, was very careful and respectful of both Rosalía and my aesthetics. I think we both have our unique styles, and we were able to feel comfortable yet cohesive when it came to putting this together. I couldn’t be happier about the way we connected the essence of the song and the emotions behind it to a very simple yet powerful music video. And we got to rock a really dope manicure, which is something Rosalía and I both have in common!

CONGRATULATIONS ON THE NEW FILM COMING OUT NEXT MONTH, BILLIE EILISH: THE WORLD’S A LITTLE BLURRY. HOW DOES THAT FEEL? It’s a little surreal, to be honest. Never in a million years did I think I would be where I am today, let alone have a documentary exploring my life and growing up under the spotlight.

WHAT ARE YOU EXCITED FOR VIEWERS TO SEE? I’m actually excited for everyone to see what it’s really like being in this industry. It shows everything that artists go through, and all the scrutiny we face and how that becomes such a huge part of who we turn into, not only as an artist and performer but also as a person—especially when you started working in this industry at a young age like I did. The first time my music became so much bigger than myself and I started getting recognition, I was 17, and all of a sudden I became a public person and everyone started making their own assumptions about who I am. This documentary will show everyone the person behind the artist, and it will offer a realistic approach to my life and career, which I’ve been told a lot of people are curious about.