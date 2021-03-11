6 CBD Products to Relieve Your Anxiety in 2021

Shreya Chari | March 11, 2021 | Lifestyle

Cannabidiol, better known as CBD, has become a big trend touching nearly every element of our lives. From skincare to mood regulation, CBD products have a huge presence in the health and wellness markets.

CBD does not contain THC, the psychoactive compounds found in marijuana. You won't feel any disassociative effects when enjoying CBD, but it has been found to help relieve anxiety, stress and insomnia. If you're interested in giving CBD a try, we suggest the tinctures, capsules and beverages from these fine brands and CBD experts.

From teas to sparking water and beyond, these are five CBD products that will help you find a little peace this year.

Lord Jones CBD Tinctures

Lord Jones is reknown for its focus on luxury, high-end CBD products. In particular, their peppermint and lemon-flavored CBD treats are a big hit. Their tinctures, made from broad spectrum hemp-derived CBD extracts, are on the sweeter side and have no aftertaste. They cost $55 per bottle and average around 25 drops.

Botanika Life CBD Bath Bombs

What's more relaxing than slowly soaking in a warm, steamy bath? A warm, steamy bath with CBD! Wash away the day with Botanika Life's clean and luxurious line of vegan, sustainable and cruelty-free lifestyle and wellness products. We're particularly fond of their bath bombs, which come in a variety of calming auromas. Try the eucalyptus, lavender, sandalwood and coconut lime to find your favorite. Better yet, just get a four pack.

PlusCBD Oil Softgel Capsules

For those who prefer capsules, this is a great choice. These soft gels contain 10 to 15 mg per capsule. With PlusCBD, what you see is what you get; the packaging, ingredients, and products are simple and straightforward. They don't mess around with marketing. This company is really all about making your life easier.

MONK CBD Drinking Botanicals Sampler

Among many competitors, MONK has consistently come out on top in the CBD drinks market. They sell fancy juice and cocktail mixes that relieve your stress and taste amazing. They contain essential oils and 20mg of CBD in each 16-ounce bottle. MONK’s five flavors are rosemary orange peel, grapefruit cayenne, turmeric lemon, cinnamon citrus shrub, and ginger maple shrub.

Recess CBD and Adaptogen-Infused Sparking Water

Calling all sparkling water lovers! Introducing your new best friend, Recess CBD and Adaptogen-Infused Sparkling Water. Often called the “La Croix of CBD,” Recess' sparkling water contains 10 mg of CBD in each can along with adaptogens, which are herbs that adapt your body to stress. Their three strong and unique flavors include blackberry chai, peach ginger and pomegranate citrus. Best of all, they mask the taste of CBD! What's not to love?

Hemp-Derived CBD Infused Tea

Tea is a centuries-proven means to relax and unwind. It can only work better with CBD. Brother’s Apothecary, a well-known CBD teas and superfoods company, sells CBD teas in eight mystical blends that will awaken your taste buds and put your anxiety to sleep. Choose from Chai Awakening, Mellow Mint, Golden Dream, Matcha and more. Each bag contains three 60 mg tea bags.

