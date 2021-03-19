At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

When Design Sets Sail: Luxury Outdoor Furniture for Yachts

    

Clima Home | March 19, 2021 | Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Feature Sponsored Post Features

With the transition to warmer temperatures, we are looking for any way to maximize our time outside; both on land and on sea. Our outdoor living spaces become an extension of our homes and thanks to thoughtful advances in technology, outdoor furniture is starting to blend the boundaries between function and fashion; and interior and exterior.
There is no better partner in navigating the design space than CLIMAHOME. As leaders in their industry, they’ve scoured the globe to find the leading luxury brands perfect for any living space and their services include an expert design staff to help guide you through the process. Two brands that we are loving right now for outdoor spaces are RODA and Summit.

RODA
With 30 years of award winning design under their belts, Italian design house RODA creates furniture that transition seamlessly from indoor and outdoor. Inspired by natural elements and sustainable materials, their pieces create the perfect lounging space for a little R&R on any seaworthy deck.

C_IMG_FERRETTI_FN42_gallery_01_20190306.jpg

roda_ferretti_yachts_780_10955.jpg

Summit
A leader in sustainability, Summit builds pieces that look more like sculptures than they do furniture. Relying on materials like teak, Summit furniture not only weathers any storm, but it does so beautifully.

sitemgr_Summit_Furniture_Nirvana_3.jpg

Since 1987, the company has been growing its own teak for use in their designs. Their outdoor furniture has been featured in luxury hotels, luxury cruise ships, estates and villas in London, Paris, Monaco, New York and Los Angeles.

12_BridgeDeck-6_LML_CHAHAN-3385-Edit.jpg

To explore furniture solutions and designs for your outdoor and marine spaces, visit climahome.com or the CLIMAHOME showroom in the Miami Design District at 3650 N Miami Ave, Miami FL 33127.

Photography by: Clima Home

