Hendrick's Gin Releases a Once in a Blue Moon Gin: Hendrick's Lunar

March 23, 2021

Hendrick’s Gin is proud to unveil Hendrick’s Lunar, the second limited edition release from Master Distiller Ms. Lesley Gracie’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Instilled with botanicals that flourish below the light of the moon, Hendrick’s Lunar Gin was released on the first full moon of the New Year.

Moonlight Delight Recipe

1 ½ part Hendrick’s Lunar

1 ½ part Apple Juice

½ part Lime Juice

Top with Ginger Beer

Combine all the ingredients in a wine glass fulled with cubed ice. Lightly stir and top with Ginger Beer. Garnish with a slice of apple or cucumber.

Hendrick’s Lunar offers a delicate balance of gentle spice and subtle floral notes with a soft citrus finish. It is the perfect gin to savor casually at home or during starry nights with friends. Hendrick’s Master Distiller, Ms. Lesley Gracie, firmly believes that the botanicals she cultivates in her two distillery hothouses take on entirely different sensory characteristics under the influence of moonlight. It was one particular evening, tending to her hothouses in the still of night, when she was inspired to bottle the cosmic sensation of being at peace with nature under the moon and stars – thus creating this unconventional gin.

On March 28th, Hendrick’s is inviting cocktail connoisseurs and star gazers alike to enjoy what is “quite likely the world’s first Lunar gin” as part of a live Instagram event with Hendrick’s Brand Ambassador, Erik Andersson, Editor in Chief of Ocean Drive, Paige Mastrandrea and special guest Animal Spirit Reader, Pipa. Guests will enjoy a full moon ritual to embrace the new month and leave behind the old, which will help to rejuvenate and renew the mind and body. Join the Instagram live @oceandrivemag at 5PM EST.

Learn More about Hendrick’s Lunar. @hendricksginus #hendrickslunar