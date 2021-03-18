5 CBD Products to Help you Finally Get Some Sleep in 2021

Shreya Chari | March 18, 2021 | Lifestyle

While the U.S. is only now warming to cannabis as a health and wellness aid, the ancient plant has been used for centuries for a variety of reasons. THC and CBD are the most popular Cannabis compounds, but they affect the brain in vastly different ways.

Unlike THC, CBD does not contain psychoactive properties, which means you can use CBD products to reduce anxiety and relieve pain without any inebriation.

High cortisol levels (the stress hormone) can cause insomnia or lead to disrupted sleep, and researchers have found that CBD products can prevent these awakenings, although long-term effects are still unknown. If you're looking to get a little more rest at night, we recommend giving one or more of these CBD drops, gummies, sprays and oils a try.

Plant People Drops + Sleep

If you’re looking for an organic CBD option, this one's for you. Made my Plant People, these tincture drops (aka hemp extract) are designed to improve your sleep. Each blend contains CBD, CBN and other cannabinoids, with three strength level options, so you can decide how much CBD you prefer. Try their 360 mg, 720 mg, or 1440 mg 30mL bottles, and find the perfect recipe for a good night's sleep.

Charlotte’s Web Maximum Strength CBD Oil

A popular brand in the high-quality CBD market, Charlotte’s Web is quite the contender. The company appeals to different needs and preferences with products that are gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO. They also third-party test all of their products. With flavors ranging from mint chocolate to orange blossom and lemon twist, you're sure to find something you'll actually enjoy.

CBDistillery CBD PM Gummies

Calling all gummy lovers! For those who don’t drink tea and prefer a quick way to implement CBD into your regimen, this is a great option. These gummies are vegan and gluten-free, while each gummy contains 1.5 mg of melatonin promote sleep ever further. Tasty and fast-acting, these gummies are like a healthy sleep candy. What’s not to love?

Fab CBD PM Chews

At Fab CBD, chews come in two styles: "anytime" and "night time." The pm form is packed with 25 mg CBD as well as collaboratively-functional ingredients, including L-Theanine, 5-HTP, melatonin, ashwagandha and GABA. Just like Charlotte’s Web, Fab CBD tests all their products with a third party before bringing to market. These gummies are also gluten free, non-GMO, fruit flavored and vegan.

Botanika Life Sleep + Melatonin Magnesium + CBD Spray

If neither oils nor gummies are your cup of tea, you might want to check this out. Botanika Life’s Sleep + Melatonin Magnesium + CBD Spray is all-natural, vegan and gluten-free. It contains magnesium for relaxation and melatonin to support sleep. Simply shake, spray six times into your mouth before bed, swallow and snuggle in the sheets for a good night of sleep.

