Le Zoo is a Celebration of French Mediterranean Cooking Set in Miami’s Luxe Bal Harbour Shops

by Le Zoo | March 22, 2021 | Feature Sponsored Post Food & Drink Feature Features

Capturing the common ground between French elegance and effortless South Florida sophistication, this stylish brasserie by Stephen Starr blends gilded Old World decor alongside tropical planters and lush palm trees.





The food, drawing inspiration from the beloved sidewalk cafes of Paris and the shores of St. Tropez alike, takes a culinary approach rooted in tradition. The enticing menu features simple and satisfying dishes like steak frites and trout amandine, abundant platters of fruits de mer, seasonal specials such as dover sole meunière, and an array of fresh seafood showcasing the bright flavors of the Mediterranean. A thoughtfully curated wine and champagne list and hand-crafted cocktails perfectly complement the cuisine.

The exceptional food, delightful ambiance and unparalleled hospitality meld together to create the perfect setting for post-shopping lunches, casual weekend brunches, romantic dinners or special occasion celebrations. Whether you’re having a bite to eat in the quaint interior salon or snacking on oysters and sipping bubbles al fresco on the patio, Le Zoo brings out the Francophile in all of us.