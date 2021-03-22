Miami's 9 Best Bakeries, According to The Naughty Fork

Alexa Shabinsky | March 22, 2021 | Food & Drink Lifestyle Features

Explore Miami’s top bakeries to satisfy your sweet and salty cravings.

There is no better person to ask for help when it comes to Miami dining than social media sensation and food blogger, Samantha Schnur, @thenaughtyfork. She knows it all—from splurge-worthy, off-menu items to the city's hidden gems and of course, the best dishes to order at each location for any type of cuisine. Her Instagram feed is a guide to Miami dining, and beyond, as she shares her expert opinion with her nearly one million followers. Looking to our expert, we teamed up with Schnur to highlight Miami’s best bakeries, where she reveals her go-to orders.

Flour & Weirdoughs

19 Harbor Dr., Key Biscayne / Website

Schnur coined this bakery as having the most unique and ever-changing pastries in Miami. It features a fun menu focusing on eclectic yet delicious sourdoughs and viennoiseries. Their famous, 'It’s Brisket B*itch!', brisket croissant and Cinnamon Rolls are a crowd favorite.

True Loaf

1894 Bay Rd., Miami Beach / Website

Located in the heart of Sunset Harbour, True Loaf Bakery is a prime spot for bread, pastries and sandwiches. Schnur’s insider tip is to order the fresh-made Morning Buns and Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookies. And make sure you don’t miss out on their fresh Challah every Friday.

B Bistro

600 Brickell Ave., Brickell / Website

More than just a bakery, B Bistro offers a delicious sit-down brunch featuring the classics and more. Schnur’s go-to orders for brunch are the Pastelito Pancakes, the Cruffin—specifically the special Unicorn filled with pastel cream and a fondant horn—or any of their fresh-baked croissants. If pastries are not your thing, B Bistro also offers an assortment of salads and other elevated breakfast dishes.

Zak the Baker

295 NW 26th St., Wynwood / Website

Having made quite the name for himself in the Miami scene, Zak the Baker is the best for all things pastries and bread. Living up to the Wynwood expectations, the bakery has become the coolest place to get your pastries, especially Challah. Schnur recommends the Salmon Reuben, served on the bakery's classic, Sourdough Jewish Rye bread.

Bachour

2020 Salzedo St., Coral Gables / Website

Indulge in the most picture-perfect pastries crafted by award-winning pastry chef Antonio Bachour. The restaurant offers a full-service menu but the ample amounts of both sweet and savory croissants are the go-to’s. Make sure to dry the Dulce De Leche Croissant for a sweet kick and the Croque Madame Croissant for savory satisfaction!

Fireman Derek’s

2818 N Miami Ave., Wynwood / Website

There is no doubt that Fireman Derek’s is the go-to pie shop of Miami. Their decadent pies and one-of-a-kind desserts are perfect for any celebration or a late-night snack. Schnur’s top picks are the Key Lime Pie, S’Mores Pie and Turtle Brownie Pie. Their homemade fresh pies, cheesecakes and more will fuel any sugar cravings!

dbakers

3501 NE 2nd Ave., Midtown / Website

If you’re looking for a beautiful, Instagrammable birthday cake, dbakers is the place. Known for their custom cakes, and over 26 flavors of homemade macarons, you will love both the look and taste of your desserts. Aside from their luxurious cakes, Shnur’s go-to menu item is the Peanut Butter and Jelly Cookie.

Night Owl

164 NE 41st St., Design District / Website

Brining cookies to the next level, Night Owl’s enhanced cookie experience will leave you wanting more. They offer classic flavors like Chocolate Chip and range all the way to 'Rainbow Over Bedrock'—created with the brand's signature dough and stuffed with white chocolate chips, topped with classic Fruity Pebbles cereal.

The Salty Donut

6022 S Dixie Highway, South Miami / Website

This artisan donut shop has taken Miami by storm. With unique and craft donuts that rotate seasonally, the menu never gets old. The sweet and salty favorite, Bacon and Maple is offered year-round, and some current seasonal items include the Vegan Blueberry Crumble and Butter Beer Donut.