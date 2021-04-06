8 Jewelry Podcasts That Make the Perfect Playlist Accessory

Nilam Mukherjee | April 6, 2021 | Lifestyle Style & Beauty

As tempting and beautiful as glimmering gemstones and diamonds may be, good storytelling grips the imagination.

Yes, there are podcasts about jewelry, and this series of informative and exciting programs showcase some truly jaw-dropping journeys in the art of accessories. Whether you wish to explore the history of symbolic pieces or find new ways to express yourself, these experts can open your mind to a world of glamour and wonder.

Gather tips to launch your own business, learn about jewelry making from the best in the biz and keep up with industry trends with these industry-approved podcasts.

See also: 10 Fantastic Fashion Podcasts to Binge in 2021

PERCEIVED VALUE PODCAST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Rachel Brown (@perceivedvalue)

Website / Apple Podcasts

Hosted by Sarah Rachel Brown, Perceived Value shares the intimate story of the careers and lives of jewelry artists all over the world. Keeping it real, artists open up about hardships they face in the industry while highlighting the joys of doing what they love and feeling accomplished. Not every jeweler comes from the same walk of life, and each journey is deeply personal. Dive into the business and creative aspects of jewelry making with this very worthy podcast.

JEWELRY ARTIST PODCAST

Website / Apple Podcasts / Spotify

Dedicated to the art of jewelry and the foundations of a successful business, host Katie Hacker speaks with jewelry experts about their personal journeys. She also elicits their professional advice and time-tested techniques that may help any aspiring artist shape their own small business.

GETTING STONED: A PODCAST ABOUT GEMS AND MINERALS

Website / Apple Podcasts / Spotify

This fun, lively podcast dives into the world of gems, exploring crystals and minerals of all sorts. Jewelry artisan and host Johanna Crider introduces listeners to the fascinating and diverse universe of stones, as well as the meanings and story behind each unique gem and mineral.

JEWELRY JOURNEY PODCAST

Website / Apple Podcasts / Spotify

Accessories date back to prehistoric times. Though some may see modern-day jewelry as just another fashionable detail, many cultures have used them as symbols to connect with others and represent their status. Jewelry Journey podcast looks deeper into the historic value of jewelry’s status, along with the contemporary culture that surrounds it. From beads to diamonds, host Sharon Berman aims to raise appreciation for these small and creative tokens of history.

See also: 5 Must-Have Jewelry Books To Make Your Library Shine

THE COUTURE PODCAST

Website / Apple Podcasts / Spotify

From the display case to your personal jewelry box, The Couture Podcast features a series of incredible jewelry designers and brands. Host Michelle Orman takes you through each creator’s unique perspective on the industry, discussing trends and more. The highly-desired creations are guaranteed to intrigue and inspire.

JEWELRY NAVIGATOR

Website / Apple Podcasts

For some, accessories are an afterthought. For others, it defines style. Graduate Gemologist Brenna Parks hosts this informative podcast, delivering compelling and unique stories from consumers, collectors and designers alike. Come here for tips on shopping, styling and caring for your precious pieces. You’re sure to pick up some useful tricks and hot tips.

THE JEWELRY DISTRICT

Website / Apple Podcasts / Spotify

JCK Magazine’s podcast offers entertainment, information, news, trends and more all in one. Industry experts and renowned guests come through to share insight and a few laughs as this all-encompassing podcast explores nearly every question you might have about the jewelry business and then some.

FOR THE LOVE OF JEWELERS: A JEWELRY JOURNEY PODCAST

Apple Podcasts / Spotify

The personal act of jewelry making is what fosters some of the most creative pieces of wearable art. Join a series of artists in an intimate conversation as they chat about inspiration and follow through. It's an intimate experience, making something with your own hands. Le these determined artisans and their stories of their highs and lows inspire and motivate you toward your own goals.