6 Ways To Celebrate Earth Day in Miami This Year

Alexa Shabinsky | April 7, 2021 | Lifestyle Events

Whether you want to give back to the environment or recharge yourself, Miami’s Earth Day events have you covered.

Earth Day is just around the corner, and we’ve rounded up our favorite events in Miami. From beach clean-ups to guided meditations, there is no shortage of ways to spend Earth Day 2021.

Earth Day Yoga and Meditation with Alec Spivack

Spend the morning aligning your body as part of Brickell City Centre’s 'Find Your Centre' event series, where they are hosting complimentary wellness classes all month long! This yoga and meditation class takes place on Earth Day itself, April 22. The hour-long class will ground your body and connect your soul to Mother Mature through a guided session. Participants will receive an exclusive BCC yoga mat and feel rejuvenated upon completion. The class will take place on Level 4 of Brickell City Center, and although free of charge, an online RSVP is required.

Planet Patrol “Artivism” Art Studio

Brickell City Center has partnered with the nonprofit organization Planet Patrol for Earth Day this year. Planet Patrol’s goal is to educate and inspire the next generation. The program, “Artivism” Art Studio, will educate individuals on climate change, pollution and animal rights. Participants will create their own artwork utilizing recycled material, which will be displayed throughout Brickell City Centre to continue to raise awareness and spark conversation about the issue. “Artivism” will take place on the third floor, from April 22-April 24, from 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Beach Cleanup with Debris Free Oceans at 1 Beach Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1 Beach Club (@1beachclubsobe)

Participate in a beach cleanup on Miami Beach with local organization Debris Free Oceans. The organization prides itself on six main pillars: to rethink single-use consumption, to promote ways to reduce waste, to reuse what we already have, to promote recycling, recapture marine debris, and to advocate for the redesign of marine debris. On April 22, at 10:30 a.m., join the 1 Beach Club and Debris Free Oceans with a beach cleanup and enjoy a delicious Mijenta Tequila reward cocktail. Tickets to participate are $15, and all proceeds go to Debris Free Ocean.

“Restore Our Earth!” with Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science and FPL SolarNow

Join the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in collaboration with FPLSo SolarNow’s Earth Day programming. The day will explore different renewable energy sources, including wind, hydro and solar. A large mural will be put in place, where participants can make a pledge to help reduce, reuse and recycle going forward. This mural will serve as a reminder and inspiration for museum-goers. In partnership with Museum Volunteers for the Environment, the group will also register for a beach cleanup at a later date. These Earth Day experiences will take place on April 17, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and are free of charge with a valid museum admissions ticket.

Plant Trees with One Tree Planted

Non-profit organization, One Tree Planted’s focus on global reforestation fuels its mission by planting trees globally. The organization’s emphasis on creating a healthier climate and protecting biodiversity helps make the world a cleaner and better place. On April 17, at 9:00 a.m., One Tree Planted will be hosting a tree planting day in partnership with A Million Trees Miami. Together the organizations and participants will plant slash pine trees in Miami-Dade’s Goulds Park. Bring your gloves and shovels and begin to make a difference by planting trees!

Jai Dev In Miami: The Mighty Wave of Change

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faena (@faena)

Dive into your inner-self and join yogi and acclaimed teacher Jai Dev through an experiential journey on the beach at the Faena Hotel. The two-day event will feature two different workshops focusing on both yoga and meditation. The first workshop is titled, Living With Joy In Changing Times, and the second, Activating Vitality & Radiance, both bringing participants through breathwork, yoga exercises, meditation and more. The journey is spread across April 21 and April 22, with tickets available for purchase. Whether you are a proud yogi, or have no experience at all, this workshop will open your mind, body and soul to a new experience this Earth Day.