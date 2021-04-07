Kim Launches An Exclusive Capsule Collection for FENDI Available in Miami

Paige Mastrandrea | April 7, 2021 | Lifestyle Style & Beauty fashion

The legendary Kim Jones has launched an exclusive, limited-edition capsule collection available for two weeks only in select stores throughout the world—and Miami is one of the lucky two U.S. locations to receive it.

Fluid androgyny and dramatic romance encapsulate Kim Jones' stunning Spring/Summer 2021 Couture debut for the house. In honor of the release, Jones is taking it a step further by releasing the first-ever FENDI Capsule Collection by Kim Jones to hit stores. Come April 15, the Capsule will be available for two weeks only, found in only nine boutiques worldwide including London, Paris, Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing and L.A. Expect the Dior Miami Design District boutique to be at full capacity during the collection's run, complete with special packaging upon purchase.

Explore the ready-to-wear collection that touches on the British sensibility of the 1920s alongside historic Roman grandeur with cady and wool-silk tailoring, romantically draped satin dresses and gowns. Feminine touches like ballerina slippers embossed with Kaligraphy beaded monograms also highlight the collection, as well as knee-high satin boots and intricate pearl jewelry. In true genius and unparalleled craftsmanship, Jones expertly marries contemporary motifs of fluidity with baroque glamour throughout the collection.

Celebrities including Bella Hadid and Lila Moss have modeled the collection, and it's been captured on others such as Winnie Harlow and Julia Garner. Find a sneak preview below.