Regional Hotel Havens For a Change of Scenery

Kelsie Barton | April 8, 2021 | Lifestyle Travel

THESE NOTABLE DESTINATIONS ACROSS THE REGION ARE DRAWING FLORIDIANS OUT OF THEIR HOMES AND ONTO THE ROAD IN SEARCH OF A CHANGE OF SCENERY.



PHOTO: COURTESY OF PURSELL FARMS

PURSELL FARMS

Pastoral views and Southern hospitality are the hallmarks of a stay at this resort in Sylacauga, Ala., about 50 miles southeast of Birmingham. The estate-style Inn, the newest addition to the property, boasts 40 guest rooms, a sparkling outdoor pool and two dining concepts: Arrington, Pursell Farms’ signature restaurant; and Old Tom’s Pub—both of which overlook the 18th fairway of the resort’s top-rated golf course. Luxury cottage and cabin options also abound for those seeking a more secluded getaway and glorious, wide-open spaces. Inn rooms from $229 per night, @pursellfarms





PHOTO BY ERIC LAIGNEL

THE JOSEPH, A LUXURY COLLECTION HOTEL, NASHVILLE

Newly bowed The Joseph, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville offers a refined Music City experience. Art lovers will delight in the original works and thought-provoking pieces lining the walls, guest rooms and public spaces within the sleek hotel, while on-site restaurants Yolan, Denim and Four Walls—helmed by award-winning chef-and-wine team Tony and Cathy Mantuano—are sure to excite foodies. Additionally, The Joseph’s expansive suites, rooftop pool and bar, and full-service spa, Rose, make it one of the hottest reservations in town. Rooms from $399 per night, @thejosephnashville





PHOTO COURTESY OF HIGH HAMPTON

JW MARRIOTT SAVANNAH PLANT RIVERSIDE DISTRICT

This newcomer to the Hostess City of the South was once a power plant on the Savannah riverfront. Now, that places the hotel smack-dab in the heart of the city’s vibrant Plant Riverside District, with high-end retail and upscale restaurants—like the on-site Stone & Webster Chophouse, below, and enchanting Myrtle & Rose rooftop garden—at guests’ fingertips. Choose to stay in one of three unique buildings: Marvel at historic architecture in the Power Plant; embrace romantic elegance in the Three Muses; or opt for a modern maritime vibe in the Atlantic, opening this fall. Rooms from $274 per night, @plantriversidedistrict

HIGH HAMPTON

The Cashiers, N.C., retreat—a passion project from the team behind Blackberry Farm in partnership with Arlington Family Offices and Daniel Communities—reopens this April just in time for warmer weather that will allow guests to fully experience the 1,400-acre property’s natural beauty. Major renovations have been made to this beloved mountain getaway, which was originally constructed in the late 1800s and adapted into an inn in 1922. Accommodations now include the remarkably restored 18-room Inn plus three cottages offering an additional 40 rooms, all reflecting a summer camp-chic ambiance. An 18-hole Tom Fazio-designed golf course, a spa, a swimming pool, hiking trails, lake activities and dining concepts led by Blackberry Farm’s esteemed culinary team round out the impressive list of amenities. Rooms from $395 per night, @highhamptonnc





PHOTO BY TERRY ALLEN PHOTOGRAPHY/COURTESY OF THE KESSLER COLLECTION

OLD EDWARDS INN AND SPA

No trip to Highlands, N.C., is complete without a visit to acclaimed Relais & Châteaux property Old Edwards Inn and Spa. Guests are invited to sprawl out in the three- to 10-bedroom Guest Residences, a collection of bookable private homes, cabins and cottages, where they’ll enjoy a complimentary arrival amenity like a fire in the outdoor fireplace complete with s’mores fixings. And there is no shortage of ways to fill an itinerary here, from horseback riding and guided nature excursions through the Blue Ridge Mountains to private wellness sessions and innovative new touchless spa treatments. Be sure to tune in to the resort’s curated Spotify playlist, “For the Road,” on the drive from Florida. Rates upon request, @oldedwardsinn





PHOTO BY LINDA KARLIN/COURTESY OF OLD EDWARDS INN AND SPA