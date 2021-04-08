Sunreef Yachts Partners With Sun King Diamonds on 40 Open Power Day Cruiser

ANNIE KURNICK | April 8, 2021 | Lifestyle

SUNREEF YACHTS’ BRILLIANT 40 OPEN SUNREEF POWER DAY CRUISER ARRIVES IN MIAMI, AND IT FEATURES A HULL FINISH OF OVER 1,000 CARATS OF CRUSHED DIAMONDS.





The 40 Open Sunreef Power Diamond Limited Edition out at sea.

Just when you thought Miami has seen all of the glitz and glam the world has to offer, Sunreef Yachts (@ sunreefyachts) makes heads turn with an eye-catching debut of its dazzling 40 Open Sunreef Power day cruiser. The state-ofthe- art multihull yacht carries two powerful Mercury Racing 860 HP engines and is the world’s first to feature a Sun King Diamonds diamond coating in the hull finish. “With this unique diamond hull finish, we take another big step forward and redefine ultimate luxury,” says Sunreef Yachts founder and President Francis Lapp.

The yacht’s glossy skin created from ethically sourced natural diamonds makes this power cat particularly notable for its ability to illuminate its way through the sea with remarkable brilliance.





While Sunreef Yachts dives head-first into the market of fashionably ambitious day boats, its partnership with Sun King Diamonds was truly a power play adding a shiny layer atop an already astonishing project. “Sun King Diamonds crushed over a thousand carats of beautiful diamonds for the sheer pleasure of applying them to the surface of this golden party boat,” says Mike Angenent, director and partner of Sun King Diamonds.

The unrivaled flashiness does not stop there—it seems as though the drifting gem was made specifically to target the high-end cosmopolitans of Miami themselves. Sunreef matches our expectations by providing custom tailoring to suit the taste of any owner, offering more shine, more decadence and more refined luxury to the waters of Miami.

As the renowned yacht manufacturers rightfully own the title as the master of customized luxury catamarans, the graceful expertise of the gleaming 40 Open Sunreef Power vessel is unmatched as its innovative design breaks style barriers while presenting a contemporary-yet-timeless model. As Miamians continue to crave the decadence of untouchable luxury, jaws are expected to drop while cruising by and lounging atop the expansive exterior offered by this floating diamond. The multihull provides a sleek, airy layout durable for a comfortable cruise, while the aft sun pads offer plenty of storage.





Model Sandra Kubicka aboard the Sunreef yacht (Alvin Valley dress, alvinvalley.com; Jason of Beverly Hills earrings, jasonofbh.com).

Although most good things tend to come to an end, the unwillingness to part ways with the radiant cruiser is expected. But fear not, because the on-boarders who are offered the luxury of an overnight stay will sleep soundly as the open bow section accommodates a warm cabin with a double bed. The vessel, overachieving in innovative elegance, pristine detail and sophisticated style, calls for a well-deserved toast to the collaboration of Sunreef Yachts and Sun King Diamonds for truly outdoing themselves with their irresistibly extravagant creation.