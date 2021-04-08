Find Paradise at Wynwood's New Cultural Hub: The Oasis

Caroline Perrott | April 8, 2021 | Culture Food & Drink Lifestyle





An aerial view of the 35,000-squarefoot mixed-use venue The Oasis, located in the heart of Wynwood

IMMERSE YOURSELF IN WYNWOOD’S NEW ARTISTIC DEVELOPMENT THAT REALLY LIVES UP TO ITS NAME.

We all need a little piece of paradise these days, and new concert venue and culinary destination The Oasis proves to be just that. Situated in Miami’s most happening neighborhood, The Oasis features a 35,000 square foot courtyard, a stage, six dining concepts, the Tower Bar and Huacachina—which in this case refers to an indoor-outdoor cocktail lounge, but can also refer to one Peruvian desert oasis—either context is fitting. Weekly live performances and cultural programming will focus on the community and strive to create a melting pot of gastronomic experiences, retail pop-ups, musical guests and a lush juxtaposition to the concrete jungle surrounding it. As the co-founders behind many of Miami’s nightlife and entertaining cornerstones, Sven Vogtland and Alan Drummond know what it takes to create a viral and creative mainstay, bringing big NYC names to the Magic City. “From nightly DJs at Huacachina to large outdoor concerts and events on the main stage, The Oasis will be Miami’s premier music and entertainment venue,” say Vogtland and Drummond. “The Oasis aspires to be the new cultural hub of Miami.” Among the six eateries, expect concepts like Alidoro, a legendary New York City sandwich shop; and Prince Street Pizza, an iconic Soho transplant; as well as local favorites like Mr. Mandolin. Chikin, Buya Dumplings + Buns and Los Buenos round out the fabulous food options. 2319 North Miami Ave., Miami, @oasiswynwood