Celebrate Women in Power at the 20th Annual Women United Breakfast

Emily Christensen | April 20, 2021 | Lifestyle

A day of women empowering women.

Get inspired to make a difference in society with Moira Forbes, Executive Vice President of Forbes Media, Publisher of ForbesWomen, and ultimate girl boss, who will keynote United Way’s annual Women United Breakfast on April 30. After 20 years of empowering women in the Miami-Dade area, the Women United Breakfast will still make an impact this year virtually. The live-streamed event, co-chaired by Jolie Balido and Tina van der Ven of NewStar Media, will engage purpose-driven women like Forbes that are passionate about making a difference through philanthropy and service.

“What began as a small gathering of like-minded community women has become a forum welcoming national leaders such as Moira Forbes to the conversation,” said Maria C. Alonso, president and CEO of United Way Miami-Dade. “Moira’s longstanding dedication to empowering women and her active leadership in bringing women’s issues to the forefront are emblematic of our annual breakfast and Women United—standing by and with each other to create lasting change.”

The event presented by Leslie Miller Saiontz and family with be live-streamed and exclusive to United Way Women United members. The Women United members represent a group of motivated women in Miami who come together to break glass ceilings and make history by transforming the lives of those in the Miami community and beyond. Each member makes an annual gift of $1,000 or more to support United Way’s mission to fight for health, education and financial stability for all. Last year, Women United leaders raised a total of $6.3 million to positively impact the South Florida community.

To learn more about this inspiring event and to become a Women United member, visit HERE.