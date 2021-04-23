ZZ's Sushi Bar Opens Up In Miami Design District, Debuting A Whimsical Ken Fulk Design

Paige Mastrandrea | April 23, 2021 | Food & Drink Lifestyle Feature Features Featured

Say hello to Major Food Group's newest Miami destination.

Continuing its rapid and impactful Miami expansion, Major Food Group debuts ZZ's Sushi Bar in the Miami Design District, a hip and sophisticated restaurant and members club. Keeping in Major Food Group theme, renowned designer Ken Fulk transformed its new home in the former Ember space into a visually unique work of art.

Taking on the theme of a 'tiki bar on acid,' the ground floor bursts with a vibrant color palette featuring an eye-catching teal shade, juxtaposed beautifully against the curving bentwood banquettes and captivating design elements that further enhance the look and feel including a teal cheetah print rug, antique furnishings and vintage clam shell dining chairs. If you're familiar with the original, Michelin-starred ZZ's Clam Bar location located in New York, you'll recognize that the latter pays homage to the ZZ's name.

Continuing on the architectural journey, guests will be met with a chic upstairs area serving as the club’s amenity space that takes on the theme of an ‘80s disco with retro-glam elements that will transport members back to the glory days, complete with custom banquettes, playful fringed stools highlighted by animal print patterns, mirrors and plenty of velvet. The ZZ’s experience promises a phenomenal time with a food and drink menu that will exceed expectations on every front.

ZZ’s is not just a place to bask in the exclusivity of its hip vibe—it’s also a culinary destination set out to deliver the best service and offerings of Japanese cuisine, curated by chefs Masa Ito and Kevin Kim who hail from New York’s famed Sushi Zo. Expect everything from authentically-prepared and delicately balanced omakase dishes featuring the world’s most coveted pieces of fish, but also decadent dishes ranging from Wagyu Katsu Sandos with truffles to Caviar Temaki and ZZ’s Clam Bar classics like toast topped with trout roe and honey to the carpaccio of tuna, foie, uni and scallop. Additionally, prepare your palates for Miami-exclusive dishes including handmade lobster dumplings and Stone Crab sunomono.

Pair these bites with a signature Pistachio cocktail from acclaimed mixologist Thomas Waugh and let ZZ’s transport you to its world of uninhibited decadence. 151 NE 41st Street Miami, zzsclub.com