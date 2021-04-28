Melrose Media's First Jazz Festival Bops Its Way To The Bayfront

Alexa Shabinsky | April 28, 2021 | Calendar Feature Events Music

The first edition of the Bayfront Jazz Festival kicks off Miami's post-Covid calendar.

Following an over-year-long pause for music festivals in Miami, the first annual Bayfront Jazz Festival is taking the city by storm as the first event of its size under the city’s post-COVID recovery calendar. The two-day outdoor fete will take place at the high-tech FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, hosting 1,500 guests instead of the venue’s full capacity of 10,000 to ensure social distancing, strictly abiding by the city of Miami’s COVID-19 guidelines and protocols. The festival will also offer a livestream component, giving fans worldwide a chance to join the celebrations. With a line-up featuring jazz, afro-Cuban, and electronic music acts from famed names like Roy Ayers, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Chucho Valdés, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Aymée Nuviola and Mark Guiliana’s Beat Music, the curated tunes are sure to delight even the coolest of cats. Hosted by the new Miami-based Melrose Media, a portion of ticket sales will be donated to various American hospitals, crediting their work on the frontlines over the last year. The festival begins Friday, April 30—just in time for International Jazz Day—and continues through Saturday, May 1. Pack a picnic to enjoy on the lawn overlooking the oceanfront, find a spot closer to the stage or enjoy the show from your couch at home, either way it’s going to be a great time. Groove through the various performances beginning at 7PM on Friday and 4PM on Saturday, but be sure to check the full schedule available online. Tickets for the event can be purchased on Ticketmaster and for the online livestream at EluvioLIVE. Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, www.bayfrontjazz.com