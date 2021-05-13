Experience The Ultimate Escape With These Miami Spa Amenities

Emily Christensen | May 13, 2021 | Lifestyle Feature

UNWIND AND RECHARGE AT THESE ULTRALUXE RESIDENCES THAT PROVIDE THE ULTIMATE ESCAPE THROUGH CUTTING-EDGE SPA AMENITIES.



Jade Signature spa terrace

Spa thermal suite at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach

THE RITZ-CARLTON RESIDENCES, SUNNY ISLES BEACH

Transport yourself into a state of pure serenity when stepping into The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach. Praised for its milelong strip of beautiful white sand, oceanfront views and superior spa services, residents can always indulge in more facials and less stress. After a long and trying week, residents will find solace in the lavish spa to mend tired minds and muscles with various treatments, rituals and experiences. Massage services take place at the outdoor massage garden complete with lush landscapes for a truly serene setting. Other spa amenities to explore include the nurturing heat from the sauna, the Thermal Vitality Pool or lap pool and an oceanfront state-of-the-art fitness center. Residents at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach can take pleasure in these luxury services and amenities at any time of day. 15701 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, theresidencessunnyislesbeach.com

Sunrise pool at The Ritz-Carlton Residences



Mosaic detail at the Tata Harper Spa at Jade Signature

JADE SIGNATURE

Skincare guru Tata Harper brings her chic brand to Jade Signature, making the residential building one of the world’s most exceptional and unique high-end properties. “We believe our clients should never have to compromise between health and results, natural and luxurious, or beauty and intelligence. The space and the treatments available at Jade Signature help bring the all-natural, nontoxic luxury experience to life for this exclusive Miami community,” says Harper. The specialized facial and body treatments include jade roller massages and jade stone placements that will be sure to drain the bad vibes and leave clients with a glowing face of confidence. Residents can also bask in a sauna, steam room, hammam, relaxation zone, water therapy terrace and a manicure and pedicure room at the spa. The products and services at the Tata Harper Spa at Jade Signature are exclusively for property residents and their guests to experience. 16901 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, jadesignaturecollection.com



Jade Signature’s relaxation room

CARILLON MIAMI

The award-willing Carillon Miami Wellness Resort offers much more than breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and Miami skyline, as the resort serves as the apex of Miami spa living. The Carillon Miami offers innovative contactless services that feature cutting-edge technology for the personal enhancement of guests’ safety, health and wellness during the worldwide pandemic. For a unique full-body regeneration experience, try the Prism Light Pod, which uses red light waves to bring the user instantly to full-body recovery. The VibraGenix machine is another unique service that exercises nearly a trillion cells within the guest’s body, using sonic vibration to mimic an hour of intense cardiovascular activity. Other innovative technologies such as the Rasha, Halotherapy Solutions, PureWave Vemi and Bryte increase clients’ mental, physical, cosmetic and even spiritual health through the incredible meditative devices that Carillon utilizes. The Carillon Miami sets out to take clients on a nourishing yet innovative journey for the body and soul and delivers on that promise. 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, carillonhotel.com



Views from the spa at Una Residences

UNA RESIDENCES

Life at Una Residences is unlike any other in large part due to the incredible spa and wellness amenities that the building has for its occupants. The famous lifestyle of Miami is entirely at work in the wondrous building’s outdoor and indoor facilities. Between the three remarkable swimming pools, Aman Resort-style spa and steam room and fitness center with yoga and personal training facilities, any inhabitant of Una Residences will have luxury pampering services at the tips of his or her fingers without ever having to leave the building. In a city as vibrant and alive as Miami, residents will find respite in the unique spa amenities that will leave no need or want unattended. Una’s residents also can relax at the Grand Bay Club on the beachfront of Key Biscayne with exclusive membership access available to them alone. This building and its perks genuinely enhance the Miami lifestyle like no other. 1421 S. Miami Ave., Miami, unaresidences.com