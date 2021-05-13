Take A Seat With Clima Home's New Outdoor Collection

Paige Mastrandrea | May 13, 2021 | Home & Real Estate Feature

CLIMA HOME REVEALS THAT LIGHT AND AIRY MODULAR PIECES LEAD TO THE ULTIMATE BACKYARD SANCTUARY THIS SUMMER.



Gloster’s Mistral Collection offers dynamic and stylish outdoor furniture to enhance the outdoor living area.

Summertime sunshine is upon us and outdoor entertaining is in season. From weekend barbecues to poolside lounging, outdoor living becomes our newest area of focus. In time for the summer months, luxury furniture retailer Clima Home has curated some of the season’s most on-trend pieces. The selection proves that airy and light pieces reign high, providing fashion, function and a welcome break from the typically heavy and bulky outdoor furniture that often decorates the backyard. Dedon’s latest collection, KIDA, takes on this theme with its hanging lounger. Featuring a cradlelike form, the design is open, airy, light and inviting. In designer Stephen Burks’ words, users will luxuriate once inside the lounger, feeling “as free as the breeze.” Gandía Blasco’s BUIT Collection adheres to a similar theme, boasting expert study of resistance and ergonomics with a modular piece that is full of abstract fullness and volume—both striking to look at and a pleasure to lounge in. Gloster’s Mistral Collection is another gorgeous variation of this trend, featuring an assortment of chaises, daybeds, lounges and sofas that feature symmetrical curves and an artistic design. It offers the perfect balance of subtle and sophisticated handcrafted details, boasting lush upholstery and cushions that entice users to come and curl up on them. All that’s left to do is sit back, relax and bask in the sun. Summertime and the living’s easy. 3650 N. Miami Ave., Miami, @clima_home

Chair from Gandía Blasco’s BUIT Collection

Dedon’s KIDA hanging lounger