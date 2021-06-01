By Paige Mastrandrea | June 1, 2021 | Home & Real Estate Feature

MICHAEL SIMKINS SHARES HOW E11EVEN PARTNERS AND PMG ARE MAKING HISTORY WITH THEIR NEW RESIDENTIAL HOTEL DEVELOPMENT.



The E11EVEN Residences pool area

E11EVEN Miami has cemented itself as one of the most unique and extravagantly indulgent destinations in the country, promising its guests stellar service and a memorable time. The brand is now taking it a step further by developing the first E11EVEN Hotel & Residences, complete with all of the over-the-top amenities its clientele could desire—and the response from its launch has been wildly impressive. Here, we chat with the developer, Michael Simkins, to find out more about what we can expect from this up-and- coming treasure.

Tell us about the massive success you’ve experienced since announcing the launch of the project. I’m told by the brokerage community that E11EVEN Hotel & Residences is the fastest-selling new condominium in Miami’s history. The tower has 375 units, and there aren’t any units left for us to sell. I think that it has been so successful for several reasons including 1. the location in the heart of Downtown Miami near culture, entertainment and the waterfront; 2. the luxury high-end design and finishes; and 3. most importantly, the unique experiences our residents and guests will have on property.

How will this project be one of a kind? It will be a true Las Vegas-style experience in the heart of Miami, only better! There will be the first Chopra Spa & Studio wellness center, four world-class restaurants, a lobby bar, sports casino-style bar, live music venue, 20,000-square-foot dayclub, recording studio, fitness center, ballrooms and rooftop private club. Our guests will never want to leave!

What will the lifestyle entail? Our tower will be across the street and integrated into E11EVEN Miami nightclub. We will have celebrity personal trainers. Additionally, we have a private beach club behind Continuum. Everyone will be treated like a VIP. Our commitment is to offer the ultimate guest experience, including the very best service our guests could wish for.



E11EVEN Residences’ world-class Chopra Spa & Studio wellness center

With Miami’s market being so hot right now, where do you see the most potential for business and development growth? It’s exciting to see Miami on the global radar. Born and raised here, I always believed it was one of the world’s best cities because of our weather, location and diversity. Now hedge funds and tech entrepreneurs are moving here full time. I think that the urban core, particularly the Park West neighborhood, should see the most aggressive growth of any area over the next to five to 10 years, and I think it is destined to be the best area in Miami. 900 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, @e11evenresidences